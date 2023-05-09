Irish Rail unveils redesign to Howth Junction in Dart+ Coastal North plans

The Dart+ Coastal North Project will increase capacity between Dublin city centre and Drogheda

Irish Rail has announced its updated plans to extend an electrified rail network to Drogheda.

Plans include a redesign of Howth junction and a Dart shuttle service to Howth as part of the Dart+ Coastal North Project.

The existing infrastructure currently terminates at Malahide and it is proposed to extend this electrification, by about 37km, to Drogheda.

The project will also increase rail capacity on the Northern Line between Dublin city centre and Drogheda MacBride Station, including the Howth Branch.

How the modified entrance to Howth Junction and Donaghmede Station would look

The first non-statutory public consultation for the Dart+ Coastal North project opened in spring last year.

Since then, the project has undertaken additional surveys and studies to select a preferred option for the route which has been published today.

A new platform will be constructed at Drogheda MacBride Station and a new track will be created at Clongriffin Station.

Significant upgrades will be made to Howth Junction and Donaghmede Station. These upgrades will allow for a Dart shuttle service on the Howth Branch Line.

According to Irish Rail, the service will provide a sustainable, electrified, reliable and more frequent rail service for passengers.

How the modified footbridge at Howth Junction and Donaghmede Station would look

Plans include reconfiguration of the existing track layout and infrastructure at stations including Drogheda MacBride, Malahide, Clongriffin, Howth Junction and Donaghmede.

There are currently 19 operational stations included on the Dart+ Coastal North route bringing passengers into and out of the city centre.

The Dart+ Coastal North Project is the third infrastructural project under the Dart+ Programme to be delivered, aiming to increase the length of the Dart network to 150km.

The project is open to public consultations at www.dartplus.ie.