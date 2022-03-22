Irish author among six shortlisted for Dublin Literary Award

Dublin City Librarian Mairead Owens and Dublin Literary Award Chairperson Professor Chris Morash pictured with the 79 titles which have now been shortlisted to six

A novel by an Irish author is one of six books shortlisted for the 2022 Dublin Literary Award, with the overall winner of the €100,000 prize to be announced in May.

Now in its 27th year, the award is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

If the book has been translated from another language, the author receives €75,000 and the translator gets €25,000.

Four novels from Ireland were among 79 books nominated for the longlist by libraries around the world for this year’s award.

The Art of Falling, by Irish author Danielle McLaughlin, nominated by Cork City Libraries, was one of six titles to make the shortlist.

The other shortlisted titles are: Remote Sympathy, by Catherine Chidgey (New Zealander); At Night All Blood is Black, by David Diop (French); The Death of Vivek Oji, by Akwaeke Emezi (Nigerian); The Cure for White Ladies, by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (Alderville First Nation, Canadian); and The Art of Losing, by Alice Zeniter (French).

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, the award’s patron, will announce the winner on May 19 as part of the opening day programme of the International Literature Festival Dublin.

Dublin City Librarian Mairead Owens praised the award for breaking down barriers through literature by inviting people around the world to read books translated from different languages and cultures.

“Selecting six titles for this year’s Dublin Literary Award shortlist from a longlist of 79 is a challenge,” she said.

“I commend our judging panel for presenting us with stories which illustrate the breadth of human thought, endurance and response during tense and challenging moments in life.”

Many of the novels nominated and shortlisted for the award will be available to borrow from public libraries or can be accessed as eBooks and eAudiobooks on the free Borrowbox app.