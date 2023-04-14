Ireland’s only copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio goes on display in Trinity College Dublin

First Folio, Ireland's only copy of a first edition of Shakespeare's collected plays, has gone on display in the library of Trinity College Dublin. Pic: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Ireland’s only copy of the first edition of Shakespeare’s collected plays, known as the First Folio, has gone on display in Trinity College Dublin.

The highly-regarded volume is the centrepiece of a new exhibition entitled Shakespeare the Irishman, marking 400 years since the bard’s complete works were first published.

The first collected edition of William Shakespeare's plays was published in 1623, seven years after his death.

Without it, half of his plays would have been lost. Surviving copies of the First Folio are among the most highly-sought after books in the world.

Trinity’s copy was acquired at the auction of the library of the late academic Arthur Browne after his death in 1805.

Since then, the First Folio has been one of the most cherished items in the Old Library’s collection. It will remain on display until June.

Mr Browne, who was born in New England, studied at Trinity and settled in Dublin. At the time Trinity had its own seat in the Irish parliament and Mr Browne was MP for Trinity from 1783 until parliament was dissolved in 1800.

Trinity’s copy of the volume, while in good condition, includes evidence of its having been well used by readers over the decades with burn marks, drink stains, paw prints and annotations.

The most intriguing aspect of Trinity’s copy is a page that includes a set of inscriptions on one of its blank pages. These are yet to be deciphered.

Andy Murphy, Professor of English and curator of the exhibition, said it “tells the story of Trinity’s copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio, one of the jewels in the crown of the Library’s collection”.

“While in good condition, it’s clear it was a much beloved and read volume. Evidence of burn marks, drink stains, paw prints, and mysterious symbols, which have yet to be deciphered, tell us this is a book that has been used and abused, but always cherished.

Mr Murphy said Shakespeare’s plays have been “deeply intertwined with politics”.

“The exhibition explores how his plays were adopted and adapted in Ireland ­focusing on his centrality to 18th century ascendancy colonial culture; his influence on 19th century Irish nationalists such as Wolfe Tone, James Connolly, and Patrick Pearse and the translation of some of his work into the Irish language in the 20th century,” he said.

The exhibition, launched by author Anne Enright, marks the launch of the Trinity Centre for the Book, a new research centre hosted in Trinity’s Long Room Hub.

Trinity’s copy of the First Folio has been digitised is available to the public online via the Virtual Trinity Library.