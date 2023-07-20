Ireland women’s football team hailed as ‘heroes’ by young fans despite opening World Cup defeat

Ireland fans Susan Perry and daughter Ellie May at Lourdes Celtic in Crumlin. Pic: Arthur Carron

Young fans in Dublin say they are dreaming of following in the footsteps of the Irish women’s football team and playing at a World Cup.

Members of Lourdes Celtic Football Club in Crumlin gathered from 7am this morning to celebrate the team’s opening match of the tournament in Australia.

Although they lost a tight match against the host nation, young fans in the club still believed the team showed strength and are hopeful their next two matches will be a success.

Paisley Keegan (10) told Independent.ie: “Barbies aren’t for me. My da got me into it. I was probably four and I played with the kids on the road, and I got into it.

“If I keep playing professionally and trying to get up there, I could play at the World Cup, you never know.”

Emmie Reid (9), who is a niece of former Ireland midfielder Andy Reid, is a huge soccer fan.

“I always watch the women play and I always go to their matches. I’ll celebrate when they win, I’ll cry if they don’t,” she said.

Robyn Whelan (9) added: “When I was younger, I’d watch the matches with my dad. He asked if I wanted to join a football team and I’ve been playing since.

“If I keep playing, hopefully I’ll make it to the World Cup. Men can’t even get into a World Cup.”

Amy Whelan (13) was up at the crack of dawn this morning to prepare for the watch party at the football club.

“We were up really early this morning. I was really excited for this match. I’ve been playing here for a good few years,” she said.

“Hopefully, I can play at the World Cup some day. The women of the Irish team are making soccer popular and I’m going to keep training so I can be on the telly like them some day.

“It’s hard with secondary school sometimes. You’ve to go home, do your homework quickly and get ready for training or do it after training.”

Karen McDermott and Jenny Jones are the only two female managers in the club, and they’ve both praised the Ireland team for the growing interest in the sport.

“I’m a coach for the under-10s football team. Because it’s the World Cup and it’s a big inspiration to all the girls, we decided to have a viewing party with pizza and all here,” Karen said.

“I think that girls’ football has come a long way and the kids we train here have heroes to look up to. They want to play for Ireland now.

“When we started here a few years ago we only had a small number of girls teams, now we’ve five or six which is phenomenal.

“We’ve more people wanting to join because of the World Cup. The parents want to help out loads now too. We’re hoping to expand our girls’ teams.

“It’s good to get girls into sport, when they came out of the academy there was never a girls’ team. They always had to play with the boys.

“Now we’ve loads of teams which we never had before. Hopefully we get another five teams after this, it shows what the Irish women’s team have done for soccer in Ireland.

“They’ve done us proud. There’s 80,000 people at that match today, that’s a big step. We’re used to playing to 6,000 up in Tallaght.

“I think that they did well. We’ve shown Australia what we can do.”

Jenny Jones added: “Hopefully, we’ll have girls in the teams now who’ll become Ireland players.

“We started the girls division about four years ago, there was such a demand for girls’ teams in the area. We’ve teams ranging from under-8s to under-15s.

“The boys have had a hero to follow, now the girls have them too. They’ve female heroes and hopefully they can drive to be in the World Cup themselves.”

There were plenty of young boys from the club out early this morning to cheer the team on too.

Charlie Holmes (11) has been playing soccer since he could walk. He was wary of the Australian threat before kick-off.

“It’s going to be a very good match. I think Australia will win 2-1, last minute,” he said.

“I’m very, very big into soccer. It’s good that the Irish women are in the World Cup, I hope the men can do it too. Messi is my favourite player. I like Katie McCabe too.”

His best friend, Mikey Galloway (11), is proud of the ladies’ team and hopes to one day be singing Amhran na Bhfiann in a World Cup stadium.

“We’re here supporting Ireland against Australia. It takes a lot of courage to go into the World Cup,” he said.

“We play for Lourdes Celtic. I’ve been playing since I joined a few months ago. I was playing in the academy for a good few years.”

Roddy O’Leary, who’s on the club committee at Lourdes Celtic, is proud of the women’s team and says the taboo of women playing any sport is a thing of the past.

“The women’s team is getting more recognition now, it’s fantastic. The girls here are more interested now, there’s more joining the club now too. It’s fantastic,” he said.

“It’s become a really social thing, once one girl gets interested it snowballs in their group, it’s powerful.

“The girls can see someone they aspire to be, a role model they want to be, and it gives them a chance to show their love for the sport. Bring on the next matches.”