Injured person pulled from the water at Vico Baths in Dublin

The injured swimmer being pulled from the water at the Vico Baths in Dublin

An injured person was pulled from the water during a helicopter rescue operation in Dublin yesterday.

The operation was launched after the person fell into the water at Vico Baths in Dalkey.

The Dublin based Coast Guard and the Dún Laoghaire coast guard were tasked to the scene. Rescue 116, the national ambulance service and gardaí also attended the incident.

After initial assessment by the Coast Guard, Rescue 116 was tasked to evacuate the casualty from the water.

The person was winched aboard and brought to Shanganagh football pitches, where another Coast Guard team had secured a landing zone for arrival.

The person was transferred to hospital by waiting ambulance where their condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Dart services were temporarily suspended while the helicopter evacuation took place.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said, “Yesterday evening, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident where a person had fallen at Vico Baths, Co. Dublin.

“Marine Rescue Coordination Centre Dublin coordinated a response to the incident in conjunction with the National Ambulance Service and An Garda Síochána.

"Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter and Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard unit were tasked to the scene. The casualty was extracted by the Coast Guard helicopter and transferred into the care of the HSE for subsequent hospitalisation.

“The Irish Coast Guard acknowledges the support and understanding of Irish Rail and general public as DART services were temporarily suspended while the helicopter evacuation was taking place.”

The Irish Coast Guard is urging members of the public if see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.