Infamous Wagatha Christie trial coming to Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre

The infamous Wagatha Christie legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy will be coming to a Dublin stage this summer.

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, is headed for the Gaiety Theatre from June 5-7.

The show, adapted from seven days of transcripts at London’s High Court last year, opened last November at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London and will go on tour across the UK and Ireland.

The show will follow Ms Vardy’s high-profile defamation trial against Ms Rooney which played out in UK High Court last year in which Ms Vardy denied an accusation she had leaked private information about Ms Rooney to the press.

The argument started after Ms Rooney planted a fake story to her private Instagram account in 2019 in an operation to find out who had been leaking stories about her to the media.

She then claimed it was Rebekah Vardy who had been leaking the stories. Ms Vardy brought the defamation case to court to “establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation”.

A High Court judge ruled in favour of Ms Rooney in July 2022 and dismissed the claim in a week-long highly publicised case.

In the production, Rebekah Vardy will be played by Lucy May Barker, and Coleen Rooney will be played by Laura Dos Santos.

The trial has been adapted by Liv Hennessy, directed by Lisa Spirling and designed by Polly Sullivan. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10.