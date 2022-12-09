‘In June, our electricity bill was €1,500. Now it’s over €6,000’ – family-run butcher on increasing costs that are closing small firms

The electricity bill for a butcher’s shop in Ranelagh, Dublin, has doubled twice this year.

With €6,106 due to be paid on December 19, Sarah Kelly wonders how her small business can survive.

“It doubled in June and again in September. In June, our bill was €1,500. It shot up to €3,200 in September and now it’s over €6,000. I don’t understand. What’s the next bill going to be come February?”

The family-owned Village Butcher has been operating in Ranelagh for 10 years. Ms Kelly works with her husband and daughter and a small staff. After coming through Covid, they hoped things would turn around this year.

“By the summer, we started to hear word about the cost of energy going up,” Ms Kelly said. “We were coming out of our energy contract in June, so in May I started ringing suppliers. Each quoted 50pc, 60pc or 70pc increases. I was shocked. We were told it would be 10pc or 15pc, so we began panicking when we heard this.”

Two years ago, when the business moved to a new unit, the Kellys made an effort to save energy by installing automatic lighting and low-energy compressors.

“There aren’t many other measures we can take,” Ms Kelly said. “You don’t want to be passing the prices on to the customer. We know everyone is being squeezed by inflation.”

She said she worries her staff or suppliers will be the ones to take the hit, despite working hard all year.

Her hopes of offering the workers a pay rise “have gone out the window”.

“Who doesn’t get paid? The staff who work really hard or the suppliers who are all small businesses like mine? It’s not fair,” she said.

Ms Kelly said she runs her business on relationships and a strong belief in sourcing high-quality produce for her customers.​

“I’ve been in this business for 30 years. I deserve to be able to go home after a hard day’s work and be able to sleep at night without stressing,” she said.

“Especially when you know the profits energy companies are making run into millions.”

Many small businesses in Dublin have shut down over the past year, unable to keep up with surging bills.

Ms Kelly worries that nobody is paying attention to business owners.

“It’s like death by a thousand cuts. It happens so slowly. You don’t notice until you walk down a street you’re familiar with and there are four empty units,” she said.

“It starts to look dirty and run-down and all these places you love in the city just become unrecognisable.”

She added that many similar small businesses, including restaurants and coffee shops, have shut down.

“They’ve been building their business up for years. At the end of it, there’s nothing there for them – no pension, no sick pay,” she said.

“We might be small businesses, but we employ 10, 12 or 15 people. Businesses like ours support the community, we’re the backbone. So if these businesses are closing down, it does have a knock-on effect.

“Bigger businesses are very vocal, they have contacts and they’re all very well-supported, but we aren’t.”

Ms Kelly has availed of the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme, but said it has done little to help with the rising prices.

“When my bill has gone up from €1,500 to €6,000, an offset of €1,400 against my revenue is just not enough,” she said, adding that the business would not be taking any measures until the new year.