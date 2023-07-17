‘I’m Not Here To Hurt You’ true crime podcast – Episodes 1 & 2

The Irish Independent has launched a new five-part podcast on John O’Hegarty who became Ireland’s ‘polite bank robber’.

IN life most of us will have at least one moment that can be a turning point. It could be a decision or incident that at its most intense can make or break us.

John O’Hegarty had an extreme version of that experience. It broke him.

“It's like a crack emerged. I just floated away,” he says on a new podcast ‘I’m Not Here To Hurt You’.

What happened next is scarcely believable. A man destined for great things in academia went on to raid 16 Dublin banks.

Episode 1: The Accident

He earned the nickname ‘the polite bank robber’ – but ultimately became Prisoner 33293 after leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.

On the day he robbed his first bank in 2004, he crossed over into a world where all his education became meaningless.

It was his point of no return – but it wasn’t the moment that changed everything. That came two years previously on a winter’s afternoon in 2002 when an accident would alter the course of several lives.

In this five-part podcast, Irish Independent journalist Kevin Doyle goes on a journey to find out how a man with qualifications from two of Europe’s prestigious universities becomes Ireland’s most prolific bank robber.

‘I’m Not Here To Hurt You’ has been developed by the team behind the award-winning The Indo Daily podcast and has been more than a year in the making.

Through extensive interviews with O’Hegarty, the presenter draws out a story full of unexpected twists and confessions. And with the help of reporter Amy Molloy they piece together the missing parts.

Today we are releasing Episode One: The Accident and Episode Two: The Inquest. Episodes 3-5 will be released on all the usual podcast platforms in the coming weeks.

Doyle, who is Group Head of News at Mediahuis Ireland, said: “Over the past year I’ve spent countless hours with John O’Hegarty talking through his life story. It is both tragic and gripping.

“From our conversations one thing he said has always stuck in my mind. ‘We all deal with pain in different ways’ he told me. And it’s so true.

“How he dealt with his pain visited huge distress on others. He knows that now and is at times searingly honest in analysing his own life story.

“I hope listeners will get a unique insight into human frailty when life takes a turn for the worst.”