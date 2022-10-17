‘I’m disgusted. I’m going to Blanch’ – protests over Liffey Valley parking charges continue

Protests were continuing outside Liffey Valley Shopping Centre today as staff opposed to new parking charges voiced their anger.

Workers carrying banners chanted “No way, we won’t pay”, as motorists honked their horns in support on the Fonthill Road.

Workers have access to a staff car park, but capacity issues have left many with no choice but to pay full price in the public car park.

Deborah, a young mother who works in the centre, said she is stressed about the impact of the new charges.

“If you don’t get a spot in the designated area it could be up to €12.50 a day. If you are bringing your kids to school, you miss your spot. There wasn’t a space left today by 9.15am,” she said.

Fellow worker Jackie also found the staff car park full by early morning and warned: “At Christmas it will be even more jammers.”

Natalie Reilly also joined the protest as she feels workers have been left in the dark.

“We’ve been given no notice about this. You can’t come up here on a bike or buses. Nobody is engaging with us, no surveys or anything like that in advance,” she said.

Members of the public also gave their opinions on the new parking charges, which sees the introduction of a €2.50 fee for the first hour, with the next two hours free.

Many agreed with the workers protesting against the charges.

“I don’t think it’s right the staff should have to work here and pay for parking. I don’t agree with it,” Jessica Murray said.

Annette McGlynn believes making workers pay for parking during the cost of living crisis is “disgraceful”.

“Especially now with the bills going up and they’re bringing this in? I sympathise with all the people that drive, but especially the workers,” she said.

Alan, a taxi driver, said he believes the charges “will drive a lot of people away, especially if you only want to pop in somewhere for 20 minutes”.

“You should be getting the first hour free. Locals just want to go in and grab a bit of shopping.

“I support the workers too, it shouldn’t happen. If I’m going to have to pay for it I may as well use my €2.50 to head into town on the bus,” he added.

Aisling Walker felt unhappy that the only option to pay at the barrier was by card.

“They told me to scan my card to pay but I only ever have cash. I have to do a school run now and I’m already under pressure. You should be allowed use both cash and card.”

As she made her way towards the exit, Yvonne McDonald insisted she wouldn’t be back following the introduction of the new charges.

“I’m disgusted. I’m going to Blanch because it’s free,” she said.

Danielle Brown said she supports the workers, but accepts the introduction of a fee for customers.

“I don’t agree with staff having to pay. There’s so much coming out of peoples wages at the minute,” she said.

“As a customer, I don’t really mind. I’m not usually here for more than an hour or two. It’s a bit more inconvenient to get out.”

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said management need to engage in a process of communication to resolve the issues with staff.

“I’m here today to support the workers. These charges are wholly unfair and totally unjust,” he said. “Workers are here today to ask Liffey Valley management to re-negotiate the terms around staff parking.”

Commenting on the new charges, a Liffey Valley spokesperson said: “Liffey Valley Shopping Centre today advanced a key element of its car park demand-management strategy with the introduction of cashless ticketless paid parking.

“Car park personnel have been on the ground throughout the day to ensure a smooth transition and providing assistance to customers and staff on the new arrangements.

“All operations are working as planned since the new system commenced operating at 8am. New real-time information on capacity and directional signage is helping visitors find available spaces more quickly.

“Staff parking facilities are available in pre-designated areas for €2.50 per trip. Sign-up for the discounted rate has been very strong.

“The new BusConnects interchange at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre will come into operation early next year and further improve public transport connectivity,” the statement added.