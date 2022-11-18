Illegal drugs industry the ‘biggest employer’ in north west Dublin, TD claims

Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe told the Dáil that drugs are freely available on every street corner

Dublin has lost the war against the illegal drug industry, which is now one of the “single largest employers” in north west Dublin, the Dáil has been told.

Local TD Paul McAuliffe said drugs are “freely available” on any street corner, with dealers operating day and night.

“If there ever was a war against drugs, we’ve lost it. That war is over. I can walk out of this House and purchase drugs on any street corner,” he said.

“People tell me there are parts of their estates where the shop, as they call it, is open all hours of the day and night.

“We must accept, therefore, that drugs are freely available for sale and that thousands of people are purchasing these products.

“In fact, in my community, the drugs industry is probably one of the single largest employers,” he added.

The north west electoral area represents the likes of Ballymun, Finglas, Glasnevin and Whitehall.

The TD said the industry is having a more “detrimental impact” on the community compared with the substances themselves.

“There are criminal gangs, we all know their names, and they have a more detrimental impact on the safety of communities than the substances they are selling,” he told the Dáil yesterday.

“We must engage with those communities and talk to them about what decriminalisation or drug reform might look like.”

Opening the debate, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee confirmed a new garda station would be opened on O’Connell Street.

“A property located at 13A Upper O’Connell Street is currently being redeveloped as a garda station to enhance the high-visibility policing service in Dublin city centre,” she said.

“The new station will have an office for members of the public to seek support and report crimes and to provide support to victims of crime when they come in.

“This new station will increase the visible presence of An Garda Síochána on O’Connell Street and enhance the ability of the gardaí to respond efficiently to criminal activity,” she added.

Meanwhile, TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh said open drug-dealing, harassment, intimidation, thuggery and destruction of property is taking place in tourist areas across the city.

“People cry to me in my office continuously. They go home at night and hope they can close the door and thuggish elements outside will not come into their homes in whatever way,” he said.

“The advice to those who have had threats made against them because of a son’s or other relative’s drug debt is to pay up.”

The Dublin South-Central TD added that areas such as Cherry Orchard have been “ignored for too long”.