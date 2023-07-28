Iconic Ferris wheel from Grease the movie comes to Dún Laoghaire

Dun Laoghaire’s family funfair will be around this July, August, and September.

The iconic Ferris wheel from Grease the movie is in Dún Laoghaire for the rest of the summer.

The famous ride from the 1978 movie is at the vintage funfair at the harbour which is open from 12pm to 7pm daily in July, August, and September.

It’s in the ‘You’re the One that I Want’ scene in the classic film where Olivia Newton John (Sandy) and John Travolta (Danny) confess their feelings for each other.

According to their website, the Vintage Carousel Company has been in business since the early 1900’s.

“Starting out travelling Ireland entertaining towns with live music and drama and variety shows We also started one of the first travelling Cinemas in Ireland, which then led us into Funfairs. “With over 50 years' experience we know how it is done. We want all our visitors to have a friendly fun experience and relive your childhood with our old school rides. We have a passion for what we do.

“Our highly trained and experienced staff will do everything to make sure your experience is smooth and safe. All our staff are experienced and as a family run business this makes looking after our customers safety a very important part of what we do. Our staff are highly trained and have first aid experience.”

Other rides include a carousel, swings, teacups and many more.

Visitors can “Fly high on Dumbo the Flying Elephant or the dragon roller coaster plus loads more for the younger ones too enjoy.

“What’s more, our vintage Treat Tram will be on site all day and fully stocked with Candy Floss, Crepes, Slush Puppies, and all your favourite goodies

“We urge all families to purchase your tokens for rides in advance through our website at a much-discounted price.

“But don’t worry, if you run out of tokens on the day you will be able to purchase additional ones from our ticket office on site.”