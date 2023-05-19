Iceland workers strike over unpaid wages and ‘dreadful’ conditions at Dublin store

Company says it is working to “address any employment issues”

Several supermarket workers at Iceland have claimed they are owed hundreds in wages since the company changed hands in February.

Staff held a protest on Friday outside the Coolock store over payroll issues and difficult working conditions, with one staff member saying she is owed more than €1,000 in back pay.

The supermarket chain sold all of its 27 stores in the Republic of Ireland in February, which are now owned and operated by Metron Stores Limited.

The company said the strike action is “illegal” as no notice had been served and there is “no necessity for strike action”. It added that it is working to “address any employment issues” raised by staff.

One worker at the protest outside the Coolock store today said she is owed about €1,400 in back pay which has accumulated since the company changed ownership in February.

Molly Prendergast (19) said: “The past few weeks I’ve been working 60 hours a week and I’m not getting paid for half my wage.

“I’m missing €1,400 from my wage now since they have taken over. Every single week I am missing a wage, I missed 15 hours last week and ten hours the week before that. It’s adding up.”

Ms Prendergast also claimed the working conditions are “very poor”.

“They turned off the air-conditioning to save on electricity and we were working in 30 degree heat a few weeks ago. It’s just horrible,” she said.

Ms Prendergast said she has been assured by management that her wages would be resolved through a wage inquiry.

An employee of seven years, who wished to remain anonymous, said the working conditions in the Coolock store are “dreadful” and she was chasing a week of wages since March.

“One week I was left short with a whole week’s wages,” said the part-time employee. The money owed totalled €330.

“It’s not a lot, but with a high mortgage… to be down that it’s crazy. It was rectified. I got it in my paycheck last week, but I am chasing it since March 5. There were 20 plus emails sent and it was met with nothing,” she said.

The employee also highlighted working conditions in the Coolock store as “really tough”.

“With the aircon gone, the highest temperature was 32 degrees on one of the days. We had the stock melting, freezers defrosting, fridges breaking,” she said.

The worker claimed the air conditioning was turned off to “conserve energy” as bills were getting “really high”.

Coady Blake (20), a part-time employee, changed stores in February and said she was missing two weeks of wages after she transferred.

The workers claimed conditions at the Iceland store were 'very poor'

“I wasn’t on the clock-in machine but I was still going to work and for the first two weeks that they took over, they didn’t pay me. I was told that it was my fault for not getting it sorted,” she said.

“I only got paid on Tuesday after waiting eight weeks. When we said we were going on strike we got an email saying all wage enquiries will be sorted.

“We had to send an email off with what hours were missing and a handful of us were paid.”

Today’s protest was organised by the Independent Workers Union (IWU). General Secretary Jamie Murphy said the IWU has written to the company, on behalf of employees, on five separate occasions since February with “no correspondence back”.

“They have not been paid correctly since this new management has taken over at the end of February. Management has not been respecting them,” he said.

However, Metron Stores Limited has said it has received “no communication from the IWU seeking to negotiate employment terms on behalf of any employees of Iceland”.

“The IWU has not put us on any notice regarding their intention to proceed with any proposed strike action,” a company statement said.

“It is our position that the strike action by the IWU is invalid, illegal and in breach of the Work Relations Commission’s Code of Practice on Dispute Procedures and the provisions of the Industrial Relations Act 1990.

“We have sent two letters to the IWU over the course of the last three days setting out our position. We have received no response from the IWU to either of our letters,” it added.

The company said its management has been in communication with all employees of the Iceland stores where strike action is proposed and are “currently trying to address any employment issues raised by them”.