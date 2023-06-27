Iceland staff to camp in Dublin store for second night amid pay row and supermarket closures

An interim examiner has been appointed to the 27 Iceland stores here. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Staff at an Iceland supermarket in Dublin are planning to camp out in the store for a second night in an ongoing protest over pay.

Employees at Iceland on Talbot Street slept in the canteen last night after being “temporarily laid off” last week.

Staff showed up for work last Wednesday to find the shutters closed. Staff received an email informing them the business required “significant restructuring” and as a result, staff would be “temporarily laid off” from midnight on June 20.

The staff in Talbot Street have been taking turns occupying the store since 10am on Monday and stayed overnight on the floor of the canteen.

Staff member Donna Grimes said: “I’m owed about 20 hours of holiday pay. We are here since yesterday morning occupying the store to get what we are entitled to. We are rotating between six of us.

Iceland workers occupy Talbot St Store in Dublin following job losses

“The examiner came last night and they gave no concrete clarification on whether we are going to be paid. He will get back on Thursday so we plan on staying for the long haul.

“It’s horrible, after sitting here for the whole day, who wants to sleep here? Nobody. But we want to highlight how we are being treated. Make a stance.”

Staff member Edel added: “We are not going down without a fight. Last night the two girls slept on the floor in the canteen. We worked for that pay so we are entitled to it.”

Both staff members were dismissed by their employer earlier this month and claim they are owed wages.

The supermarket chain sold all of its 27 stores here in February, and they are now owned and operated by Metron Stores Limited.

More than 340 workers at the troubled frozen-food chain fear for their jobs after the company was placed in examinership last week.

Metron Stores were ordered to withdraw all imported frozen food of animal origin earlier this month.

The High Court subsequently agreed to appoint an interim examiner to the company which has said it is insolvent and unable to pay debts of €36m. Interim examiner Joseph Walsh Accountants was appointed to address the outstanding issues.

Metron Stores Limited was contacted for fresh comment.

Last Wednesday, staff at the Coolock store in north Dublin also occupied the premises in protest after laid off staff showed up for work at 9am.

Alex Homits of the Independent Workers Union said an agreement had been reached with the examiner to address issues, including outstanding wages.

A document stated the company confirmed wages would be paid for the week from June 12 to 18 by last Friday. However, staff said this did not happen and are still waiting to be paid.

The examiner previously said in a statement to Independent.ie: “I am currently engaged with the various stakeholders of Metron Stores Limited.

“Examinership is a statutory restructuring process, the purpose of which is to save viable enterprises and protect employment, this will always be my primary focus.

“As the process is at a very early stage it would not be appropriate for me to comment further.”

In a statement to Independent.ie last week, Metron Stores Limited apologised for the “great distress” on staff after employees showed up for work having been laid off, but not told.

“The closure of any store will result in great distress for employees of that store, for which we apologise,” said the company.

“Management have communicated with affected staff and will continue to do so at this difficult time.

“The decision to seek the appointment of an Examiner to the business was taken with the primary function of protecting as much employment as possible.

“We are confident that obtaining the protection of the Court affords the business the best mechanism to save as many jobs as possible.

“Management will continue to work tirelessly throughout this process and will be engaging directly with staff on an ongoing basis”.