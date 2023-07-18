‘I wouldn’t dream of letting my kid out there’ – safety fears over cars mounting footpaths on Richmond Road

A car mounting the footpath on Richmond Road last weekend with a child nearby

Residents living on Richmond Road in north Dublin fear for the safety of their children as cars continue to mount the footpath.

They are calling for a reduction of traffic on the narrow road after a video posted on social media over the weekend highlighted the ongoing safety issues.

In the video, vehicles are seen mounting the footpath, forcing children and pedestrians to move out of the way.

The Richmond Road and Grace Park Avenue Residents Association said the narrow street has become a “rat run” with two-way traffic and HGVs driving and parking on the footpath.

Locals said the traffic is posing a danger and residents are getting “abused” by motorists to get out of the way.

In an attempt to tackle the issue, a pay and display parking scheme was introduced on the road in May following weeks of protests by residents. However, the issue of drivers mounting the footpath is still persisting.

Local resident Andrew Cahill said the parking permit scheme “has made a difference, but it hasn’t eliminated it. The road is just not wide enough”.

“If there is a match on in Croke Park you might as well lock yourself up in your house because it’s bedlam out there.”

Mr Cahill said multiple families have moved out of the road due to safety concerns with children.

“I wouldn’t dream of letting my kid out there. There are lots of young families here and nobody in their right mind would let their kid out there on that road,” he said.

“The cars don’t care and it’s [mounting the footpath] a habit for some drivers.”

Residents are calling for a trial of a one-way street or filtered permeability on the road.

However, Dublin City Council said Richmond Road does not form part of the core Dublin City Active Travel Network that has been prioritised for delivery over the next eight years.

The council said it is “constrained” by staff and budget and does “not have the capacity to design and implement additional schemes outside of the prioritised network”.

Richmond Road connects the Drumcondra Road with Fairview Strand and both routes are heavily congested during peak hours.

Councillor Donna Cooney said “traffic engineering measures” are required on the road and the recently introduced pay and display parking system “hasn’t been enough”.

“We have seen evidence ourselves with the video that was shared over the weekend with cars driving on the pavement,” she said.

“There is an onus on us as a local authority to put in a neighbourhood transport plan.”

Councillor Cooney is calling on Dublin City Council to write to the National Transport Authority to ask for measures, in consultation with residents, to prevent extra traffic on the road.

“We need to be providing a safe pavement at least and putting in a cycleway. It’s narrow and it’s not designed for two-way traffic,” she said.

“The issues are happening, people are entering the road and then they are driving up onto the pavement.

“People can’t be out there protecting the pavements standing in a line every day, phoning 999 whenever there is an issue of the public being put in danger.”

Councillor Naoise Ó Muirí said the new parking measures have “made a difference”. However, “on match day in Croke Park or really busy days it’s still really difficult for local residents”.

Councillor Karl Stanley added that the road is “too narrow”.

“There isn’t space for parking on one side and two lanes of traffic. There physically isn’t enough space for that,” he said.

“Right now, if you are living on Richmond Road you cannot let your children leave the house because they will be put in danger, physical danger of life-changing injury or death because people are driving multiple tonne vehicles on the pavement.”

A spokesperson for DCC said: “Richmond Road does not form part of the core Dublin City Active Travel Network that has been prioritised for delivery over the next eight years.

“The Active Travel Programme Office is currently very constrained with regards to staff resources.

“It does not have the capacity to design and implement additional schemes outside of the prioritised network.

“On this basis, it is not considered appropriate to request additional funding for works on Richmond Road.

“Further works will be considered for inclusion in the review of the Dublin City Active Travel Network which is expected to be undertaken in two to three years.

“Inclusion of additional roads and streets is dependent on substantial progress of the current network of 310km.”