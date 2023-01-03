‘I would love to see councillors spend a day in my wheels at Dún Laoghaire baths’

Wheelchair user Sean O'Kelly beside a sign saying 'steep slope' at the Dún Laoghaire baths. Pic: Access for All

Wheelchair ramps at the newly refurbished Dún Laoghaire baths have been described as “steep inaccessible walls”, despite an €18m upgrade.

On Monday, wheelchair user Sean O’Kelly (30) made his best attempt to climb the ramps, sliding backwards each time.

He said he was left “frustrated” and had to abandon his attempt due to the steepness of the ramps.

“I would love to see the councillors spend a day in my wheels to experience the Dún Laoghaire baths. They wouldn't have a hope,” the Dalkey man said.

“There is no way to reverse what is there, but I would like the councillors to have some sort of understanding of what I experienced.”

There are three main newly-built ramps around the baths, the only entry and exit points for wheelchair users, which have signs that read “steep slope”, warning users of the incline ahead.

“It was atrocious. I have never experienced anything worse. It was honestly like trying to navigate black ski slopes,” said Mr O’Kelly, who was born with Spina Bifida.

“They may as well have built walls they are that steep. I have never experienced that in my life. I want to be able to access everywhere and for it to be a new build, it was very frustrating.

“It’s so inaccessible. The fact they have a sign saying ‘steep slope’, it’s crazy. I tried and I couldn’t, I just wanted to get out of there,” he added.

The final cost of the baths are an estimated €18m, an increase from the original budget of €13.5m planned by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The National Rehabilitation Hospital is located in Dún Laoghaire, about 3km from the baths.

Bernard Mulvany, co-founder of Access for All and father to a 12-year-old daughter in a wheelchair, said the ramps “are like mountains”, adding, “there was very little engagement, if any at all, with people with disabilities”.

“Dun Laoghaire is home to the national rehabilitation centre so you have people with spinal injuries and they have to go there for a period of time to rehabilitate,” he said.

“You would have a lot of people who are mobility impaired and would be using different devices and there is also an elderly community here.

“We can’t understand how they can design a public space and exclude a whole cohort of the public. It’s not really acceptable anymore,” he said.

The disability advocacy group said it has been “inundated” with messages from the public about the inaccessibility of the ramps at the baths.

“We are an ageing population and we require the infrastructure,” said Mr Mulvany.

“A lot of older people were saying they couldn’t do the steps, and if it was wet or frosty they wouldn’t be able to use the ramps because they would be afraid of falling.”

A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council acknowledged the ramp is not accessible for some, and said it will be rectified when phase 2 of the project is complete.

“The recently opened Dún Laoghaire Baths represents the completion of the first phase of a larger project,” the spokesperson said.

“This second phase already has planning permission, and tender documents are currently being prepared which will allow for construction to commence.

“The site that is now open consists of facilities at street level, mid-level and a lower level amphitheatre. The street level and mid-level areas are fully accessible.

“The lower level is not fully accessible yet. A temporary ramp has been put in place to provide some level of access, but the Council acknowledges this ramp is steep in places.

“This will be rectified once Phase 2 of the overall project has been completed. We expect to see contractors on site working on this phase later in 2023.”

The baths, dating back to 1843, were officially re-opened in December after a 17-year campaign.

The new facility includes a 35-metre jetty with built-in seating, a changing shelter, toilet facilities, a Roger Casement statue, refurbishment of the Edwardian gazebo in the beach garden and a new walkway from Newtownsmith.