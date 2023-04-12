‘I really want to stay here but it’s easier to go’ — Dublin teacher on why she’s emigrating for a better quality of life abroad

A Dublin teacher has spoken about her decision to emigrate for a better quality of life abroad.

Sorcha Ní Chonghaile, a special education teacher in a North-West Dublin primary school, is moving to Brussels in July.

The young woman is living with her parents and says there’s no opportunity for a social life in Dublin anymore because it has become much more expensive. She also says that she has an increased workload because of the teacher shortages.

She told Independent.ie: “We want to work in Dublin, but we can’t afford it. If you’re not stressed about the job, you’re stressed about the cost of living, it’s not a good balance.

“I love Dublin, it’s home. I will be back some day. I love my family and I don’t want to leave them, but this option is more sustainable for me. I can’t live and work in my childhood bedroom for the rest of my life, it’d be unfair on my parents.

“A lot of the drive to move over was for a social life. In Dublin, if you’re not into drinking, there’s very little to do. Abroad, there’s other things to do in your downtime, you’re not just living to work.

“What’s hard now is that we’re nearly doing the job of multiple people. For me, if you work in special education, the workload is really intense.

“Services are promising parents that their kids will get help in school which isn’t available, they just can’t staff it.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions. Especially for us younger teachers, teachers do July provisions. So, we work through most of July. There’s a lot of assumption we’ve lots of time off but we don’t. Work comes home with me. I tend to go in early and work. I’m lucky I don’t have any kids; I can go in a lot earlier and do work then but the work is constant.”

Sorcha believes that she will have a better work life balance abroad as it will give her more security and more freedom. Her decision comes as serious teacher shortages have been reported in Dublin and nationwide.

“It came down to opportunities for me, international schools abroad do the hiring process earlier compared to here,” she said.

“The hiring process has just started here in Ireland, so things are unstable until June or July whereas the international schools start recruiting in January so you’ve your job security by February and know what you’re doing in September, it’s more reassuring with the cost-of-living crisis that I know there’s a good job there for me.

“I’m going to Brussels in July. Even before going, I know there’ll be lots of Irish people over there. For so long, I really wanted to stay here but if I can’t be guaranteed I’ll have a job in September, even with the teacher shortage, it’s easier to go.

“The job I was given, there’s less student to teacher ratio, so it’s a better environment for learning.

“There’s the whole housing issue too. The standard of living is what comes down to, if you look outside of your job for things to do, you’re really able to immerse yourself with other people.

“Here, it’s so isolating, because everything is so expensive, you can’t do anything. You’re in the cycle of just working.

“I’ll get to experience a whole new life, there’s opportunities there. It’s hard to think that I won’t be coming back to my kids next year.”