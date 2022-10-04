‘I owe my life to strangers’, says Rathfarnham woman battling rare disease

Dubliner Denise Ryan built a life for herself in Canada, before falling ill in 2012

A Rathfarnham woman “wouldn’t be alive” today if kind-hearted strangers didn’t donate to her life-saving fundraiser.

Denise Ryan built a life for herself in Canada after moving to Toronto in 2009. However, illness took over in 2012, forcing her to move back home to her parents as she became completely bed bound.

In 2014, the 38-year-old was diagnosed with late-stage Lyme disease and in 2017, with severe gastroparesis, osteoporosis, muscle wasting and malabsorption.

She weighed just five stone at the time and lost all her hair. She also developed crippling fatigue, arthritis, heart complications, speech and memory problems.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

“I went on a camping trip about a year before I came home, I was bitten by all kinds of things and I was so sick,” she said.

“I lost lots of weight, I was sweating and having heart palpitations. I thought I’d be home for a year, figure out what was wrong and go back. But I’ve been home 10 years now. I’ve never been able to go back, and I won’t be able to either.

“It’s really hard. I built a whole life for myself and now I live with my parents again. It's like going back to being a teenager.

“I'm home 99pc of the time so my social skills are long gone. Besides my parents, the only people I see are one local friend, who also has EDS, and doctors. It can be isolating and lonely at times.

“The past 10 years have felt like 100 years with all the medical stuff, appointments, fundraising, having to travel. Time completely stood still because I can’t do anything anymore. I used to travel a good bit and go out with my friends.

“I had health problems my whole life, but my body was able to cope until I got Lyme disease which threw a real spanner in the works.

“I’m not even used to talking to people anymore, my voice can’t cope. My EDS is much worse, I’m very weak now because I’m not up and about anymore.”

Denise thought she just had Lyme disease, but as the years went on, it was one diagnosis after another.

“Lyme disease causes every kind of problem you can imagine. I went to the US in 2017 to see a gastrologist. She diagnosed me with severe gastroparesis and I had my feeding tube put in.

“Doctors couldn’t provide me with any care in Ireland because they didn’t know what gastroparesis was, so I’ve to keep fundraising to go to the US.

“I wouldn’t be alive without the donations given to me for the past seven years. I owe my life to strangers.

“With the feeding tubes, there’s constant care. I’m on it 18 hours a day. I’ve to do physio too for my EDS and for my muscle wasting.

“I was only diagnosed with EDS in 2019 even though I had joint pain my whole life and I always get infections. If I had these diagnoses when I was younger my whole life would’ve been different.”

Denise was going to Seattle once a year for treatment before Covid. If she can’t afford to go to Seattle, she can’t access the care she needs.

“I also get all my medications in the US and without being able to continue those, all my symptoms would be much worse,” she said.

“EDS is life-threatening. I don’t even know how to describe the amount of pain I’m in.”

You can donate to Denise’s fundraiser here.