‘I once got threatened by a heckler and had to sneak out the back’, says Craic Den Comedy Club host Eddie Mullarkey

The comedy scene in Dublin is thriving again post-Covid, but a return to physical gigs can bring its own problems.

Eddie Mullarkey, resident host at The Craic Den Comedy Club in Dublin, has revealed he once had to sneak out of a venue to avoid a confrontation with a heckler.

The comedian, who will feature at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August, said performing stand-up hasn’t always been plain sailing.

“I once got threatened by a heckler, they said they’d wait outside for me. I was doing a show in Dublin and one guy would not shut up,” he said.

“The crowd were laughing at him when I was roasting him. Then he told me he’d be waiting outside for me. A bouncer had to take him out, the whole audience stood up and applauded.

“I went downstairs at the break and I was told not to go outside, he was still there. When the show ended, I went out the back.

“I asked myself, is my life under threat? Some people go to a comedy night for the craic, others go for a fight apparently.”

With demand for gigs rising, Eddie has helped create a new website, The Irish Comedy Guide, alongside Damo Clark and Ailish McCarthy.

They are attempting to bring everything happening on the comedy circuit to one place, allowing the public to see what events are on, but also supporting their fellow comedians.

The Irish Comedy Guide is the first of its kind in Ireland and captures the full guide to comedy since the longest running comedy club began in 1988.

“The scene is still really busy, so even with the cost-of-living crisis, people are still going to comedy shows. The scene is thriving,” Eddie said.

“The cost of living, a comedy night out is really affordable. It’s €15 for a weekend gig and that’s a great offer.

“You don’t have to drink, it’s a great thing to enjoy sober as well. If you want to drink, go ahead.

“If you have a mate you don’t want to listen to, bring them to a comedy gig. Or if you’re on a date and you’re not fully sure, you have your doubts, bring them to a gig.

“Put them up front row and do a stress test of your date, you’ll see their true colours.

“There’s so many great comedians and great clubs, but they’re not as visible as they should be. We’re kind of inspired by the British comedy guide.

“You click where you are, and it brings you to events in that location. It’s one database, tourists and locals can find any live events you want to go.

“Comedians can find clubs and venues out there and connect with them way more easily. It’s all about boosting the scene and connecting the scene together.”

Eddie is also calling for more funding to be made available for stand-up artists. The Arts council funds comedy plays, but does not consider stand-up, sketch and improv as theatre.

“Technically, comedy isn’t seen as an artform by the Arts Council. It’s ridiculous really. There’s so many theatre shows and art shows given a lot of funding, then comedy is left at the side,” he said.

“Irish comedy is like one of the best exports, there’s so many great Irish comedians touring the world and it’s not seen as an artform. It makes no sense.

“We’re famous as a country for comedy but our own government doesn’t recognise it as an artform.

“Economically, comedy brings in a lot of money into the tourism industry. For them not to support it is bad for themselves, because it’d bring them more money.

“Government support or not, the scene is great. There’s loads of good clubs and festivals. I am blessed, I gig five or six nights a week,” he added.