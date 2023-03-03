Hunt for dangerous driver after man hit ‘a number of times’ by Opel Astra in Lucan

A black Opel Astra, similar to the one photographed, was involved in two incidents in Lucan on Monday morning

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following incidents of dangerous driving and criminal damage in Lucan.

The series of incidents, one of which left a man in hospital, happened early on Monday morning, February 27.

It’s believed a male driving a black Opel Astra was involved in the following incidents.

At 7.35am on the Lucan Road, the man got out of his car, stood on the bonnet of the vehicle behind and kicked the windscreen, causing extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

A second incident happened shortly afterwards, at 7.38am, involving the black Opel Astra and a second vehicle. The two vehicles came to a stop at traffic lights on Weir Bridge in Lucan.

The driver from one of these vehicles left his vehicle at the stop and went to engage with the driver of the black Opel Astra.

The male driver was then struck by the black Opel Astra a number of times. The male (40s) is currently receiving treatment at James Connolly Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the area at this time, to make it available to them. It is believed the black Opel Astra had fully black wheels and had silver chrome on the boot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.