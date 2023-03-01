Howth Castle gets green light for €10m revamp as wedding destination

Howth Castle has been given the green light for a major €10m redevelopment as a wedding and tourist destination.

Plans submitted by property investor Tetrarch Capital and Michael J Wright hospitality group before Christmas have been approved by Fingal County Council with a range of conditions.

The proposals include a petting farm, picnic areas, a 150-seat marquee for wedding events, greenhouse, plant nursery and pedestrianisation of the grounds.

The developers plan to transform the location into a retail, food and tourist destination to include a gin-making school, cookery school and retail stores.

Plans submitted involve changing the use of the ground floor of the main castle building to tea rooms and a wedding reception area and conversion of rooms at basement level to kitchens and storage areas.

The stables will be refurbished and converted for hospitality use with a covered pavilion for a restaurant with a new kitchen, as well as a café and new restrooms. A new public entrance will be created through the existing clock tower.

On the immediate castle grounds, some farm buildings will be demolished and a new entrance will be created at the 19th century gates to the castle grounds. Developers also plan to create a new access road to a proposed car and coach parking area.

Plans for the castle estate include reopening and extending the existing historical cul de sac road past St Mary’s Church, creating a new access road to golf buildings, and restoring historical landscaping and gardens.

Howth Castle is a protected structure within an archeological conservation area and the local authority granted permission with 35 conditions attached.

“The Planning Officer has a number of concerns over the proposed marquee which need to be addressed,” said the council.

According to the conditions, the marquee is to be relocated to the east, away from mature trees, and be revised to be more “sympathetic to the setting”.

“It is unclear as to how long the marquee will be in situ, how it will be removed, and if the removal will include the ancillary buildings,” said the council.

The planning officer also had “significant concerns” over the road proposal and the quantity of parking being provided.

“The quantum of parking should be significantly reduced which in turn will help promote a more sustainable mode of transport by future potential visitors,” said the council.

The council said no more than 151 car parking spaces will be allowed, and the overflow car park should be omitted. It also requested additional electric vehicle charging points and bicycle parking.

A Retail Impact Assessment should also be submitted to consider the impact the proposed development would have on existing retail businesses operating on the Howth Peninsula such as Sutton, Howth Village and the Howth Harbour Area.