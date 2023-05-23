How to access real-time Dublin Bus information on the TFI Live app

Real-time Dublin Bus information and route-planning can now be done on the TFI Live app

Commuters have been reminded that the dedicated real-time Dublin Bus app will stop working from today.

Bus users are now being urged to download the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Live App which allows you to access the latest departure and journey planning information.

The app covers Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland, Iarnród Éireann, Luas and Bus Éireann services.

You can find the best route for your journey, search for timetables and maps, and save your favourite journeys, departures, and timetables.

Here’s what you need to know:

How do I search for my journey?

You can enter your departure and arrival location in the search bar or by using the map.

You will see various transport options appear for your journey which you can filter by exploring the modes of transport options (train, bus, tram, cycling, or walking) and time options (leave now, leave after, or arrive by).

How do I track a live bus?

Click the departures tab and enter your stop number/bus route/location by clicking the magnifying glass on the right.

Once a stop has been selected from the list of options, you can view live departures from this stop.

To track the live bus, select the route of your choice and select the map option. The green bus icon represents the live bus and should update every 30 seconds to provide the most accurate reading.

How do I find a nearby stop?

Select the departures tab and choose the navigation icon on the right to access your current location.

You can zoom in and out of the map by pinching the screen. The blue and white bus icons represent bus stops nearby.

How do I view and navigate timetables?

Select the timetables tab and enter your stop number/bus route/location in the search area which appears as a magnifying glass, and you can view more information.

The arrow icons on the bottom of the screen can be used to view timetables outside of the most current one. You can also use the search option by selecting the calendar or clock icon to see different dates and times.

How do I add/remove favourites?

Locate your favourite stop/timetable/journey by searching the journey, departures, or timetables tabs.

Once the desired favourite is found, select the option, and click the star icon in the top right-hand corner.