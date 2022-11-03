How did 10,000 runners ‘go missing' from Dublin Marathon?

More than 10,000 runners failed to make it across the finishing line of the Dublin Marathon, suggesting a drop out rate of 40pc.

Organisers had boasted about 25,000 people being “registered and ready" to take part in the race last Sunday.

But it appears the actual figure for how many took part were well short of that record number.

Participant who received their official time and placement after the race were informed that they were among just 14,784 who managed to complete the course.

The huge difference in figures is unlikely to be explained merely by the number of runners who fell short of the 26 miles.

Race Director Jim Aughney told the Irish Independent: “We had 25,000 registered, but we had entries from 2020, transferred to 2021 and then again into 2022.

“Many, it looks like, had not continued their training, and decided not to go on Sunday, but we had no way of determining that in advance.

"We would have a fall-off each year, but because of the three-year gap on most entries, the fall-off was higher than normal this year.”

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the marathon in 2020 and last year.

Taoufik Allem of Morocco completed the course in a time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds, claiming the men’s race title.

Ashenafi Boja, from Ethiopia came second with a time of 2 hours 13 minutes and 59 seconds while Birhanu Teshome from Ethiopia came in third with a time of 2 hours 14 minutes and 26 seconds.

The national men's marathon title went to Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC from Conor Gallagher in second place and former overall Dublin Marathon race winner Sean Hehir in third.

Hoare (35) clocked a personal best time of 2 hours 20 minutes and 22 seconds to finish in seventh place in the overall international race field.

Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia won the women's title in a time of 2 hours 28 minutes and 31 seconds.

Hawi Alemu Negeri of Ethiopia came second with a time of 2 hours 29 minutes and 35 seconds while Courtney McGuire (23) of Clonmel AC came third with a time of 2 hours 32 minutes and 52 seconds in her debut marathon.

In the wheelchair race, Patrick Monahan took his sixth victory in the Dublin Marathon in a time of 1 hour 37 minutes 31 seconds.

