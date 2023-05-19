How can Temple Bar be saved from an upsurge in thuggery?

A €5m upgrade is planned but what the area really needs is more gardaí patrolling its streets

So why are there growing concerns over the state of Dublin’s most important tourist and cultural area?

Because according to many Temple Bar business owners, it is rapidly turning into a dangerous and unwelcoming place.

In recent weeks there have been widespread complaints about gangs of youths invading the district’s streets to deal drugs, start fights, steal from shops and generally intimidate people.

Dublin City Council has just embarked on a regeneration scheme designed to make Temple Bar more pedestrian-friendly, but traders argue that what’s really needed is a much tougher policing response.

Temple Bar is supposedly the jewel in the crown of Dublin’s social scene, so its decline could have a terrible impact on the whole city centre.

“It’s like a Third World country, I’m sorry to say,” Ciaran Hogan, who runs the Temple Bar events space The Clockwork Door, told Newstalk radio last week.

“I fear for my staff when they’re going home at night… I have a lot of tourists come into my business and I say, ‘Guys, get out of the city.’ That’s my only advice to them.”

How has Temple Bar gone downhill so fast?

Business owners believe that the pandemic had a lot to do with it. When gardaí cracked down on troublemakers who were flouting Covid rules around Grafton Street, they gravitated closer to the Liffey.

Temple Bar’s warren-like network of narrow streets provides an easier environment for them to hang around or run away from the authorities if necessary.

“Since Covid, Temple Bar has just become overrun with gangs of kids and drug addicts,” says Niall Sabongi, who recently shared photos on Instagram showing smashed windows at his restaurant The Seafood Cafe.

“I’m a big fan of Temple Bar… it’s always been a great, lively multicultural area. [But] it’s become quite a scary place.”

Why can’t An Garda Síochána do more to tackle the problem?

Quite simply, there aren’t enough of them. Temple Bar traders tell similar stories of having to ring Pearse Street station several times a day, with officers only showing up hours later when the damage has been done.

Following last Friday’s burning of asylum seekers’ tents on Sandwith Street, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted Dublin city centre needs more gardaí patrolling its streets.

Last October’s budget provided funding to recruit an extra 1,000 officers in 2023, but the Garda Representative Association (GRA) already says that target won’t be met.

Only 288 trainees have entered Templemore since January, well short of the 425 scheduled.

“We’re struggling to get members into the job,” the GRA’s deputy general secretary Ronan Slevin warned on RTÉ radio last Wednesday.

“That thin blue line is getting [more] threadbare day by day.”

How does DCC’s Temple Bar project hope to improve the situation?

By encouraging more law-abiding citizens into the area.

Started last week, the upgrade scheme has a budget of €5m and will take 18 months to complete.

It includes new seating, planting and lighting, with footpaths being widened and granite pavements constructed alongside Temple Bar’s historic cobblestones.

Most importantly, Temple Bar Square will have its steps removed and converted into a single-level surface of almost 1,000 square metres.

“I think [the Temple Bar plan] will help because the area will feel more inclusive,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy told The Irish Times.

“It will increase the number of pedestrians coming in at all times of the day and that passive surveillance does reduce antisocial behaviour.”

Why is a thriving Temple Bar so important to Dublin as a whole?

Because it’s meant to be the equivalent of Paris’s Left Bank or New York’s Greenwich Village – a neighbourhood where stylish, dynamic, creative people gather to create an exciting atmosphere.

Roughly 30 acres, Temple Bar has gone through a series of identity changes ever since being named after Trinity College Provost Sir William Temple in the 17th century.

Temple Bar was once home to many wealthy English families, but they left after the 1800 Act of Union and it became a popular spot for Dublin sex workers.

By the 1970s, CIE was proposing to knock most of Temple Bar down and turn it into a huge bus station with a shopping centre and underground car park.

The man who deserves most credit for stopping this is Charles Haughey.

“I wouldn’t let CIE near the place,” the then Taoiseach declared in 1991 when he created the State agency Temple Bar Properties, tasked with making it a buzzing cultural quarter instead.

How much has the revamped Temple Bar lived up to that early promise?

On one level, it’s been a success. Temple Bar is now the location for many cultural venues, including the Irish Film Institute, Photo Museum Ireland, the Project Arts Centre, the New Theatre and the Button Factory. Art galleries and specialist shops add to the bohemian vibe.

Temple Bar really comes into its own during summer, with open-air food markets, cinema screenings and other outdoors events.

On Sunday, May 28, for example, a free family show called Urban Circus will take place in Meeting House Square featuring aerial dancing, face painting and refreshments.

So why has modern-day Temple Bar always had a much more mixed reputation than its developers hoped?

Because it’s associated with pub culture as well as the more high-minded sort. Temple Bar’s lively boozers recently helped Dublin to be crowned the ‘stag and hen party capital of Europe’ by British trip organisers Last Night of Freedom.

They also, however, persuaded international holiday company Casago to put Temple Bar on its list of the world’s biggest tourist traps (along with the Guinness Storehouse).

That’s because a pint in some of these watering holes can leave you with precious little change from a tenner.

“I genuinely thought the barman was joking,” South African native Robbie Mullins told Dublin Live last February. “The prices here are absolutely crazy, I can’t believe it.”

Finally, does the current upsurge in thuggery mean that Temple Bar’s future looks as uncertain as ever?

Yes. Temple Bar has long been a strange mixture of party animals and culture vultures, but now criminals are threatening to drive both tribes away.

“Come on down, out on the town, ’cause this is where a good time can be found,” the country music star Nathan Carter enthuses on his song Temple Bar.

The Dublin folk musician Billy Treacy, however, has written a track of the same name that takes a less misty-eyed view.

“There’ll be drink and songs aplenty, but your pockets will be empty, ’cause round here your money won’t go far… keep a good eye on your handbag, your man there is a toerag, make sure you hold on to your phone.”

It remains to be seen which version of Temple Bar will win out.