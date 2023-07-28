‘How are they supposed to get to mass?’ – Why Dundrum planning row could be a preview of Dublin’s future

Traffic calming measures aimed to reduce number of cars have drawn ire from locals, who claim the plan will impact businesses

Because the Dundrum dispute over dividing up roads between private cars and greener transport is something many more Dublin neighbourhoods will soon be grappling with too.

So why does a row about development in one south Dublin suburb feel like a sign of things to come?

On July 17, several hundred Dundrum residents attended a public meeting to raise concerns about Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s (DLR) Local Area Plan (LAP). For almost two-and-a-half hours, spokespersons from local businesses and community groups complained that the redevelopment would damage their quality of life.

“In simple terms, they are going to destroy this beautiful village,” Dr Ciaran Bent, who has had a surgery in Dundrum since 1977, told Newstalk radio afterwards.

“We have these planners who are imposing new plans… and nobody will listen to us.”

What exactly does the Dundrum LAP involve?

The LAP is basically a series of what it calls “traffic calming and public realm improvements”. In plain English, this means making it more difficult for cars to drive into Dundrum village.

A one-way traffic system on Main Street (started during the Covid pandemic) would be extended and new ones introduced. The plan would also create more cycle lanes and bus gates, reducing entry points for private vehicles.

All this is part of DLR’s commitment to the “10-minute town” concept, where everyone should be able to access all their essential services within that time – but without a car. Not surprisingly, the Green Party are its most enthusiastic political supporters.

“We owe it to younger generations to address air pollution and climate change,” Dundrum Green Party councillor Daniel Dunne told The Irish Times last week.

“The LAP is designed to make walking, cycling and public transport viable alternatives for residents of Dundrum.”

​So what are the Dundrum LAP’s opponents worried about?

They have several objections.

One is the alleged lack of public consultation, since DLR only accepted submissions between June 8 and July 21 when many Dundrum residents were on holidays. Concerns were also expressed at last week’s meeting over elderly people who cannot walk long distances, with one man asking: “How are they going to get to mass?”

Above all, Dundrum business owners worry that fewer cars will mean less footfall in the village and less cash in their tills.

“The one-way system has been a disaster to begin with,” says Ruth Deveney, who owns an off-licence on Main Street.

“[The LAP] is really just going to slow the village down to a standstill… [it] is just eroding before our eyes.”

​Why do the LAP’s supporters think Dundrum needs such a major overhaul?

Because like many parts of Dublin, its population is increasing rapidly. The LAP covers an area of 168 hectares, from Dundrum Business Park and the former central mental hospital down south to the town centre shopping complex.

In recent years, several large sites here have been earmarked for property development (mostly apartments). As a result, it’s expected that the number of residents will grow from around 6,500 today to 11,500 by 2040.

Along with opposition to the LAP, many locals fear that high-rise development will destroy Dundrum’s landscape. More than 700 objections were lodged last year against one proposed 16-storey block, variously describing it as “an eyesore”, “a visual catastrophe” and “a concrete jungle”.

​Aren’t the Dundrum LAP’s anti-car measures just part of a national trend?

Yes. The Government’s Climate Action Plan requires councils all over Ireland to spend an average of €360 million per year on “active travel” projects such as cycle lanes, widened footpaths and new pedestrian crossings.

In Dublin, high-profile initiatives include the Dodder Greenway, the Liffey Corridor and the removal of private vehicles from College Green.

As the Dundrum dispute shows, however, these measures usually have losers as well as winners.

Among the most controversial is Dublin City Council’s pedestrianisation of Capel Street, which is opposed by some local businesses including well-known tailor Louis Copeland.

“We have done an in-depth survey with traders and the vast majority want Capel Street back the way it was before,” Copeland told Independent.ie last November.

“Think of all the hardware shops – you can’t bring a chainsaw on a bus.”

​Don’t the latest climate-related disasters prove we have no choice but to cut down on car use?

That’s certainly what environmental campaigners argue. Wildfires have recently been causing death and destruction around the world, while July is on course to be the hottest month since records began.

This week the Climate Change Advisory Council warned that Ireland is set to blow through our own legally binding carbon budgets unless “urgent action” is taken immediately. As things stand, we are on course to achieve just a 29pc reduction in emissions by 2030 – way short of the 51pc target.

But the Government still has to walk a tightrope between acting radically and alienating public opinion?

Yes. Last Monday, for example, it was reported that Transport Infrastructure Ireland is considering the introduction of a “road usage charge” for motorists. This would make up for an estimated €1.5bn to €3bn that the Exchequer will lose from reduced road tax and fuel duty receipts as drivers switch to electric vehicles.

Under one road usage charge model, a single journey from central Dublin to Maynooth might cost €38 while a trip to Cork could set you back €163. However, Tanaiste Micheal Martin clearly realised this would not exactly be a vote-winner and moved quickly to say it “won’t be happening”.

Even Green Party leader Eamon Ryan admits the environmental movement is still struggling to win some hearts and minds.

“We’ve been banging on this drum for 35 years,” he told a conference organised by the Mary Robinson Climate Centre in Ballina earlier this month, “and not delivering the scale of public response that one would expect, given the self-evident reality of the crisis.”

​Finally, where does the Dundrum LAP go from here?

With the public consultation period now closed, DLR is preparing a chief executive’s report which will make recommendations about any potential changes to the draft plan. It is then expected to be put into operation by January 2024 at the latest.

Dundrum’s public representatives have been given fair warning that this will be a defining issue in next June’s local elections.

“There are plenty of councillors here tonight,” Dundrum business owner Breda Cahill told last week’s public meeting. “What I’d say to them is, we will all vote and we will remember who is supporting us and who isn’t – because this is wrong.”

One comment on the Dundrum Resident’s Facebook page put it more bluntly: “The message to politicians has to be, change [the LAP] or we will change you.”