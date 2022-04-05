House buyers now paying average of 6.7pc above asking price – report

The number of Wicklow people on the social housing waiting list has fallen by 383 households since 2016 when annual recording of the SSHA began.

The vast majority of home buyers paid almost 7pc above the asking price this year in bidding wars with other desperate buyers – with almost a quarter of them paying cash, according to the latest figures from DNG realtors.

The average second-hand house in Dublin now costs well over €500,000 – reflecting a massive 110pc house price hike over the past decade.

The average resale property in Dublin now costs around €509,575 after house prices in the capital rose by 2pc since January, according to the DNG House Price Gauge published today.

That increase follows an average house price increase of 8.8pc between the end of March 2021 and the end of March 2022.

It follows a similar pattern when house prices rose by almost 10pc (9.9pc) between January and the end of December last year.

The rate of house price inflation was greatest in north Dublin where prices rose on average by 11.1pc between March 2021 and March 2022.

And it’s not just the price of houses that have risen. The average price of an apartment in the capital rose by almost 2pc (1.9pc) as well between January and the end of March this year, according to the DNG Apartment Price Gauge.

"On an annualised basis, apartment prices are now 6.7pc higher than a year previously,” according to DNG.

Meanwhile, an analysis of transactions conducted during the first quarter of this years reveals that 90pc of buyers paid at least the asking price with the average buyer paying 6.7pc above the asking price.

Half of those house purchases were made by first time buyers, followed by almost a quarter of buyers (23pc) who were trading up with just 4pc of buyers downsizing to a smaller house.

Almost a quarter (23pc) of buyers paid cash or non-mortgage financing to buy their home compared with 67pc of buyers who used mortgage financing.

Meanwhile, DNG Director of Research Paul Murgatroyd said: “In terms of the capital’s residential property market, 2022 has carried on where 2021 left off, with the annual rate of house price inflation in the capital at an elevated but stable level of around 9pc.”

But he warned that the “picture of tight supply levels and robust demand continued to push prices higher in the capital in the first three months of the year and this is set to continue into to quarter two”.

DNG’s chief executive Keith Lowe said:“Upward price pressure is still evident in the DNG HPG results for quarter one, with agreed sale prices averaging 6.7pc above asking prices in the period, due to an excess of demand over the limited supply available, resulting in competitive bidding situations for properties currently on the market.”

But he said the possibility of interest rate hikes and more properties coming on stream may take some heat out of the market.

Yet he warned that a quarter of all sales this year are from “investors leaving the rental market,” which he said “is a real concern for supply in that sector.”

" To reverse this trend, the current tax regime for small to medium sized landlords needs to be reformed, as it is unintentionally making it economically unattractive and, in some cases, unviable for many investors to remain in the sector.

“We are also calling for the reintroduction of mortgage interest relief for first time buyers to assist them in purchasing, as without this, many potential first time buyers will be locked into rental accommodation for the long-term which will have serious future consequences,” he added.