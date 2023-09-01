Hotelier cycling 1,100 km around Ireland in memory of 4-month-old daughter who died in Crumlin

Niall Macklin, Shane Byrne, Chloe O'Flynn and Glenda Gilson at the launch of this year's charity cycle

A hotelier today began a marathon 1,100km cycle around Ireland in memory his 4-month-old baby daughter who died in Crumlin.

Niall Macklin, Dalata Hotel Group Senior Manager, was joined by a group of eight volunteers who set off from the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport at 7am.

They will be joined by other volunteers on various legs of the cycle, which is in aid of The Marie Keating Foundation, Air Ambulance NI and Leukaemia Care.

The cyclists will pass through Belfast, Derry, Sligo, Galway, Limerick, Cork and Wexford before finishing back in Dublin on Friday, September 8.

“We started back in 2018, we were doing it for Crumlin Hospital at the time,” Mr Macklin said.

“My reason for starting it was because I had a daughter called Amy, she passed away in Crumlin. She was born in 2014 and died in March 2015 when she was four months old.

“I had in my head that I wanted to do something for Crumlin. In 2018, I didn’t even have a bike at the time, but I decided to cycle around the country, and we’ve been doing it since.

“You’ve to spend time in the saddle to get used to it. You could spend six or seven hours a day sitting in it.

“Over the last few months, we’ve all been cycling nearly 200km a week. We’re up early in the mornings to get out and go.

Niall Macklin started the fundraiser in 2018 in memory of his late daughter Amy

“There’s eight of us doing the whole thing. There’s others joining in at different stages. We’re doing it over eight days. It’ll be a challenging week but it’s always good craic.

“The homecoming will be at Clayton Burlington Road and the donation target is €30,000. To date, we’ve raised €1.77m for various charities.”

The funds raised will support the early detection of cancer in Ireland, provide crucial assistance to patients and families in need of the Car-T treatment, a life-saving cancer immunotherapy delivered in a small number of hospitals in the UK, and contribute to efforts that offer urgent care for individuals with serious injuries in Northern Ireland.

“The Marie Keating Foundation keeps three vans on the road to find early stages of cancer,” Mr Macklin said.

“This money will allow them to buy two more. Leukaemia Care, we’ve done it with Crumlin as well, those funds help families.

“They’re all charitable causes close to our hearts and we’re thrilled to embark once more on this journey around Ireland in aid of our new partners,” he added.

Linda Keating, Founder and Director of Fundraising the Marie Keating Foundation, said: “We are so incredibly grateful for the amazing support of Dalata Group and all the teams in each and every Clayton and Maldron Hotel around the country.

“They are all coming up with fantastic ideas and are so dedicated to running events and raising as much money as possible for the Marie Keating Foundation.

“Their support is allowing us to be there for so many people and their families at every step of their cancer journey.

“They are also allowing us to reach the most underserved communities to bring vital information and advice to increase awareness and support the early detection of cancer.

“We are so excited to support the incredible efforts of those taking part in the Great Dalata Cycle and all of the events and initiatives being organised by the amazing teams in Dalata hotels throughout the country.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.