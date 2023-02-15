Homeowners warned of ‘significant’ water outages across north Dublin next week

Irish Water has warned of significant disruption during the essential works on February 26

There will be a “significant” water outage next week affecting 350,000 Irish Water customers in north Dublin.

Irish Water has said the water supply will be switched off on Sunday, February 26, while work is ongoing to connect a new pipeline.

In order to safely facilitate the new connection, there will be no water supply from 1am until approximately 11am.

Irish Water has said the supply will begin to return after 11am. However, it could take up to 10 hours for a normal supply to return to all customers as water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

The outage will impact customers in the following areas: Swords, Santry, Malahide, Portmarnock, Kinsealy, Ballyboughal, Lissenhall, Donabate, Portrane, Turvey, Loughshinny, Palmerstown, Rush, Lusk, and nearby M1 service stations and surrounding areas.

The existing water supply network serving north county Dublin depends on a single large-diameter concrete water pipeline that was built in the 1960s, connecting Ballycoolin Reservoir to Swords.

The pipeline transfers about 60 million litres of water daily to the area and is operating beyond its capacity, resulting in low pressure.

According to Irish Water, as the concrete water pipeline is a critical piece of the supply network, it cannot be taken out of service to be upgraded.

Instead, Irish Water is constructing a parallel iron pipeline that will have the capacity to distribute 90 million litres of drinking water per day at high pressure from Ballycoolin reservoir to homes and businesses across north county Dublin, including Dublin Airport.

It will also allow available drinking water to be diverted to areas during emergency repairs on the existing pipeline, avoiding supply disruptions for customers.

In the final phase of the project, the new pipeline will now be connected to the existing water network on the outskirts of Swords.

During the outage, there will be an alternative water supply at the following locations: Tesco shopping centre in Rush; Rathmore Park car park in Lusk; Seaview Park car park in Portrane; Donabate/Portrane community centre car park; St Finian’s Church in Swords south; St Colmcille’s GAA club in Swords north; Church of the Sacred Heart in Malahide; and Portmarnock Sports and Leisure Club.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

William McKnight, at Irish Water said: “The water supply and demand balance in Dublin and the wider greater Dublin area is tight as we use almost every drop of water produced each day.

“The delivery of this project will not only help increase the security and resilience of the drinking water supply, it will also provide the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses and schools and attract new industry to allow companies to expand and grow.

“We understand that this necessary outage may be disruptive to the local community which is why experienced water services crews will work as quickly as possible to complete the connection and restore normal water supply.”