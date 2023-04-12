Homeowners warned not to post holiday updates on social media as Dublin region sees burglary rate increases by 13pc

One man, criminal dressed all in black with crowbar, breaking in through window in house. - stock photo

The Dublin region had a 13pc increase in burglaries from 2021 to 2022, with the capital experiencing a total of 4,048 burglaries last year.

According to new statistics released by the CSO, there were nearly 9,500 burglaries nationwide in 2022, which is a 10pc increase compared to the figures in 2021.

Meath saw the highest rise in the number of burglaries in Ireland, compared to any other county, with a 34pc increase in 2022.

While Mayo saw a 33pc increase in burglaries with Kerry coming in third with a 28pc increase.

With summer approaching, Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch is warning homeowners warned not to post holiday updates on social media.

“The rate of burglaries across the country has increased significantly by 10pc compared to the previous year (2021 v 2022),” he said.

“This is not a trend we like to see and reminds us that we cannot become complacent, we need to all keep taking the necessary home security protection steps and remain vigilant.”

“We should all feel safe and secure in our homes, but being the victim of a burglary undermines this and can be very upsetting. We want to urge all homeowners to take simple but necessary steps to help avoid the trauma of a burglary incident, especially as the summer holiday season will soon be upon us.”

PhoneWatch infographic showing the percentage change in burglaries in each county in Ireland from 2021 to 2022.

Mr Dunne shared some “simple, but effective” measures for the public to adopt in order to feel secure and confident when away from home.

Check windows and doors

Always ensure your front and back doors are locked and windows shut, even if you are only leaving your house for a short time. PhoneWatch analysis shows that the majority of burglars gain entry through the front or back doors and yet a quarter of people still leave these unlocked.

Leave a light on

The most common time for a burglary is between 5pm and 11pm. During this time, you should make sure your home is well lit up. Invest in smart plugs and set certain lights on a timer. These will turn on and make it appear as if you are in your home.

Turn on your alarm when at home

With half of all burglaries occurring while people are in their homes, it is just as important to lock your doors while you are at home and turn on your alarm.

Don’t share holiday updates

If you are going on holiday, don’t post about it on social media until you are back, as you are highlighting that your home is vacant.

Ask a neighbour

If you are away from your home for several days, ask a neighbour if they could bring in your post, so that it doesn’t pile up and look as if there is nobody home.

Don’t keep spare keys outside

Instead, ensure your neighbour has a spare set of keys for emergencies. With our key tags, your chosen family members and neighbours can arm and disarm your alarm and you can view activity through our handy app.

Get an alarm and use it

Fitting and maintaining a monitored alarm system is an excellent way to protect your home. It acts as a strong deterrent to potential burglars and provides peace of mind knowing that your home is being protected 24 hours a day.