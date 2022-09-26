Homeowners in Dublin 3 warned of potential disruption to water supply

The works are being carried out to replace ageing water pipes in the area

Homeowners and businesses in Dublin 3 have been warned of potential disruption to their water supply as essential works are carried out this week.

Irish Water has issued disruption notices for a number of locations, including Clontarf and North Strand. Parts of Dublin 4 and Dublin 6 may also be affected.

The company said it is carrying out the work as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

“We are fixing leaks and replacing old, damaged pipes across Dublin to reduce leakage. The works involve the replacement of aged cast iron water mains with new modern pipes,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

Ensuring a safe and sustainable supply of water for homes and businesses is a key focus of the programme.

One local councillor welcomed the improvement works, but pleaded for residents to be given as much notice as possible.

“I welcome these improvements and hope it will reduce the risk of flooding in the area. But I would urge for as much prior notice for residents as possible,” Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam said.

“I only saw an email early on Saturday and many residents weren’t aware that disruptions could be taking place. They need as much prior notification as possible.”

A spokesperson for Irish Water said “there might be necessary outages over the coming weeks”, but operation crews will try to ensure supply is maintained to “as many premises as possible”.

“These planned outages are necessary to upgrade the aged water network in the wider area,” they said.

“Details of all planned interruptions are communicated on our website and via social media at least 48 hours in advance. Disruptions are kept to a minimum.

“Our vulnerable customer contact process is also activated to ensure those who have highlighted specific needs where supply is essential, are contacted directly.

“Through the delivery of the national Leakage Reduction Programme we also endeavour to directly notify all customers via a notification card through their letter box in advance of the interruption,” the spokesperson added.

The project is due for completion by the end of November.