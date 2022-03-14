Homeless numbers in Dublin will grow steadily in coming months, warns Merchant’s Quay Ireland

Merchants Quay Ireland recently resumed a full Sunday service offering food, showers and clean clothes to the homeless in Dublin

The head of Merchants Quay Ireland has warned there will be “a steady growth” in the numbers of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in the coming months.

Chief executive Paula Byrne made her comments as the national homeless and addiction charity issued an appeal for donations to help fund its Sunday service.

Running from 9am to 1.30pm each week, clients can access hot food, showers, a change of clothing, phone charging, needle exchange and crisis supports.

Merchants Quay Ireland recently resumed a full Sunday service after being restricted to takeaway-only during Covid restrictions.

Ms Byrne said the Sunday service was particularly important in reaching those who may be experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“Since last year, homelessness in Ireland has grown by a staggering 10pc,” she said. “The latest figures from the Department of Housing show we now have over 9,000 people homeless.

“In the coming months, with the lifting of eviction bans, the reality of Covid job losses setting in, as well as soaring rent prices and the cost of living continuing to rise, we are anticipating more people experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“We must remember that people don’t just become homeless during working hours,” she said. “No matter when a person finds themselves homeless for the first time, we need to be there to guide them towards the support they need.

“Life happens in the evenings and at weekends, so safeguarding our Sunday service is more important than ever.”

William Carroll, project worker with Merchants Quay Ireland, said: “A meal can be an important stepping stone towards secure accommodation and rebuilding a life for someone experiencing the trauma of homelessness.

“These men and women may have slept out all night long, and if it’s their first time sleeping rough, they’re often scared.

“If we can get something warm inside them, offer them a shower and a change of clothes, then we can have a sit down with them and ask how they are feeling and what can we do for them.

“Like all of us, if you are warm and your belly is full, you’re much more open to a conversation than if you are freezing cold and hungry – it’s a no brainer,” he added.

For more information or to donate visit www.mqi.ie