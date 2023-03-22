Homeless charity use AI technology to create new campaign video

Justin Cannon previously spoke with Independent.ie about his former life on the streets. Pic: Frank McGrath

An AI generated image from the new Dublin Simon video campaign highlighting the ongoing homelessness crisis

A Dublin homeless charity has used artificial intelligence to create a new campaign video highlighting the city’s homelessness crisis.

Dublin Simon’s Unfair City uses AI technology to tell the story of former homeless man Justin Cannon.

Justin was interviewed and his story animated using AI image generators and the AI imagery was created by Justin’s own words.

By using AI generators the charity can protect the person's dignity and privacy while sharing their story.

The Dublin Simon Community has said it is becoming more challenging for charities to illustrate the impact and issues around homelessness as the crisis gets “out of control”.

Justin, originally from Phibsboro, was homeless for 14 years and suffered with alcohol addiction before receiving help from Dublin Simon.

In the film, he describes sleeping rough on the streets in freezing temperatures, saying: “I don’t know how I survived.”

“Some people just look at you and walk on, walk past. I have seen people being kicked and pissed on,” he said.

Now 15 years sober and living in his own apartment, Justin added: “I see the homeless people in town and I say to myself, I’m blessed. These people have nothing.”

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said: “As we continue to navigate unprecedented levels of homelessness and housing insecurity, innovation is needed now more than ever.

“It is needed to protect the almost 9,000 people stuck in emergency accommodation in Dublin and the surrounding counties and the thousands more living in fear of losing their homes.

“The potential for this technology is huge for the charity sector. From our perspective, it provides our clients with an opportunity to tell their stories in a way that empowers them while protecting their dignity and privacy,” she added.

The short film was created by advertising agency BBDO Dublin and New York-based production company Lobo.

Although the images are created with AI technology, tools were used to fill the context around Justin’s words and shape the visual style of the film.

Robert Boyle, creative director and head of art at BBDO Dublin, said one of the difficulties of telling stories of homelessness is that it can be very “exposing” for Dublin Simon’s clients.

“Reliving traumatic moments in their lives in front of cameras, lights, and microphones can make them feel very vulnerable,” he said.

“The great benefit of using AI in this instance is that it allowed Justin to tell his story on his own terms in a way that was still visually engaging and evocative.”

The short film was created in partnership with multi award-winning director Diogo Kalil of Lobo and illustrator Vini Bustamante.