Homeless charity describes drop in rental properties available to HAP tenants in Dublin as ‘shocking’

Less than 50 properties were available to rent in Dublin for those dependent on Housing Assistant Payments (HAP), a report by a homeless charity has found.

The Simon Communities of Ireland said its latest quarterly Locked Out of the Market survey showed yet another stark decline in the availability of affordable properties.

Nationwide, there were only 80 properties available under a standard or discretionary HAP limit in at least one of the four household categories examined in the study.

This represented a decrease of 46pc on the 148 properties available in the December 2021 study and was 92pc less than the 906 recorded in June last year.

Across all 16 areas included in the report, there were only 737 unique properties available to rent “at any price” over the three dates of the survey. This represented a decrease of 45pc on the December 2021 report.

Of these, 502 properties were in Dublin, with the figure dramatically falling to 49 when those on HAP were factored.

A majority of properties affordable under HAP rates were in Dublin, where discretionary limits allow an additional 50pc of the standard rate as opposed to 20pc elsewhere in the country.

Wayne Stanley, Head of Policy and Communications at the Simon Communities of Ireland, described the contrast between the latest survey and the last report as “shocking”.

“The latest homeless figures saw 6,825 adults living in emergency homeless accommodation – the highest number of adults in homelessness ever recorded,” he said.

“These numbers must be addressed and action must be taken before the situation escalates further. We need a housing system that works for everyone.”

Councillor Ann Graves (SF) said the lack of available or affordable properties for those reliant on HAP was a major issue in her local area of Swords in north Dublin.

“In the middle of a housing crisis, families are being left behind as vulture funds snap up properties,” she said.

“We need to see the immediate acceleration of affordable homes to rent and buy, built on public land.”

Cian O’Callaghan TD, the Social Democrats spokesperson on Housing, said the number of affordable properties for HAP tenants is “virtually non-existent”.

“HAP tenants, who are unable to pay the runaway rents now being quoted in every part of the country, are among those most at risk of becoming homeless,” he said.

“The standard HAP rate, which has not been increased since 2016, must be raised as a matter of urgency.”