Historic Stella cinema ‘won’t change’ as it goes on the market for €9.5m

The Stella cinema building in Rathmines is on the market for €9.5m

Dubliners have been assured the historic Stella cinema is not going to change, despite the building being put on the market for €9.5m.

The timeless amenity is set to celebrate 100 years in January next year and, with all the recent success of the cinema, it’s not going anywhere.

The 1920s-themed location is run by the Press Up Hospitality Group, but has a long-term rental contract meaning it will remain in place regardless of the building’s potential sale.

Denis Bourbon, the General Manager at the Rathmines cinema, told the Independent.ie: “It’s not going to change. We’re doing good, the last three movies we’ve shown we were ranked as the best cinema in the UK and Ireland.

“The need is there; people still enjoy more than just the movie. You can have Netflix, but what are people getting? Here, it’s all about the experience. The people element is huge, it’s different.”

The 1920s-themed décor of the Stella cinema

The 1920s-themed décor of the Stella cinema

The Stella was originally a one-screen cinema complex and was one of the biggest in Dublin, with over 1,000 seats.

As time went on, the cinema was halved to make space for two screens, with the iconic balcony being removed. It went back to one room at a later stage and they narrowed down their seats to 215 due to fire safety concerns.

It closed its doors in 2004, but the buyers restored the building in 2015, and it remains one of the best-loved cinemas in Dublin.

Denis added: “The history of the cinema, the décor, it’s inspiring. When you walk in, you think its brand new, swanky and fresh at first. But when you work here, it feels like there’s more.

“I’ve worked here for three years and the wow thing happens every day, it’s just incredible.

“You can come in, have a cocktail, a bit of food delivered to your seat, there’s a cross-vibe of a restaurant and a cinema. It’s something more than you’ll get anywhere else and that’s the point of the Stella,” he added.