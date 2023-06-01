Historic St Andrew’s Street Church to be turned into a licensed food hall

The Molly Malone statue in front of St Andrew's church on Suffolk Street, Dublin. Pic: Caroline Quinn

A new licensed food hall is on the way for the historic St Andrew’s Street church in Dublin city centre.

Fáilte Ireland confirmed that a lease has been assigned for the neo gothic church on Suffolk Street and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

It is believed restaurant owner Michael Wright is taking up the lease and will convert the church into a licensed food court, banqueting hall and culture centre in Dublin’s heartland.

The vacant St Andrew’s protestant church is currently owned by Fáilte Ireland and was formerly used as a tourist information centre.

The church has largely become known for the Molly Malone statue perched outside.

In a licensing application for the premises in 2018, Mr Wright told a judge he will be pouring €5m into a complete refit of the historic church.

Mr Wright said the St Andrew’s proposal would be modelled on the Marquette food hall located at Dublin Airport, also run by the Wright Group.

Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke granted Mr Wright a seven-day drinks license for the premises in 2018, provided the redevelopment is carried out in accordance with Dublin City Council planning permission.

The building went on the open market to rent last July for a retail and leisure space with planning permission granted for a licenced food hall, dining, cultural space and banqueting hall. There is also scope for a substantial outdoor area.

The 20,000sq ft church over three levels is located in the heart of Dublin near the prime shopping area of Grafton Street.

In a statement to Independent.ie a spokesperson for Fáilte Ireland said: “Fáilte Ireland owns the St Andrew’s building and the property was advertised To Let recently by our tendered real estate contractor on the open market.

“The property lease is currently in the process of being assigned; legal documentation is in progress, and this is expected to conclude in the coming weeks.”

The Wright Group was contacted for comment.