Hiring a car abroad this summer? Here are the best ways to save on costs

Book your car as far in advance as you can. Stock image

Like many people, I used the Easter break, miserable as it was weather-wise, as the catalyst to search for a decent summer holiday in the sun.

Scrolling through the options, there’s certainly no shortage of flights to popular destinations like Spain, Italy and France, nor accommodation, whether it’s a hotel, Airbnb or self catering apartment.

So, I’m all set to build a shortlist, except for one major expense: car hire.

I love exploring, finding new places and getting there under my own steam, but in a post-Covid hangover, new car production still hasn’t caught up with the rest of the holiday elements which serve the tourist market.

Supply chain problems with computer chips, transport and manufacture have all caused knock-on delays in getting new cars where they need to be, and that’s impacting the cost of hiring a vehicle.

So it’s not surprising (although it is shocking) to find that a four-door saloon for two weeks can cost more than the flight to get to a European resort.

This week I’m looking at ways to try and save on the amounts involved .

I had a look at different companies in different countries to see where value can be had, or whether, as is often the case in cities, public transport options are both cheaper, smoother and better all round.

Inflation

It’s not just the aforementioned problems with supply. Cars are simply more expensive to buy, along with everything else, so suppliers have to charge tourists more to hire them. Adding in increased fuel costs, toll charges and any extras like car seats or sat navs, and your transport can become a huge outlay in an already expensive holiday.

The annual survey from UK firm iCarhireinsurance.com, which checks out prices across the European continent, found that the average cost of a week’s car hire is £565 (€633). Last year, it would have been €100 less and pre-pandemic, around half the price.

Where’s Expensive?

Okay, so you’re not going to plan a holiday around how much the car costs, but some countries are definitely more pricey than others. Research from Zest Car Rental, a trawler brokerage found Cyprus, Greece and Portugal had risen the most, while the United States was more expensive again. France wasn’t far behind.

​Where’s Cheaper?

If you head to the Greek island of Crete, or Dubrovnik in Croatia you can get better value, and Spain has recovered somewhat from its huge hikes in 2019.

​How to Save Money

The first thing to do, according to travel experts, is book as far in advance as you can. Car companies like money up front, so are prepared to lock in discounts for early bookers. Many come with a cancellation option, so it’s worth booking with a deposit if you can.

Secondly, avoid the rip off of upselling at the collection desk by buying insurance excess cover in advance in Ireland. When you have even a minor claim, such as a scrape or windscreen crack, the car hire company will be quick to relieve you of your credit card balance (car hire remains the only transaction where a credit, rather than a debit card will be insisted upon). Although ‘excess’ here is around €250 on your own motor, when you hire abroad it can be as much as €2,000- that’s the amount you must pay first toward any claim.

Buying a policy just to cover that is cheaper and stops the upselling when you land.

Carhireexcess.ie says their policies start at €2.99 per day, compared to €200 a week from the booking supplier.

If you’re planning to travel regularly, there are annual policies from €48.99 within Europe.

Avoid extras where you can. Most airlines permit you to bring car seats on the plane for free, which is a lot better than hiring them. Opt for a full-to-full fuel policy and remember to fill up around 10km from the return depot, rather than the inevitably expensive petrol station next to it.

Instead of sat nav, which is charged per day, simply download Google Maps in advance. With roam-like-at-home, you won’t pay to use in EU member states as long as you have a bill pay package on your phone.

​Other Alternatives

An American car sharing app called Turo allows ordinary people hire out their cars to others; a bit like Airbnb for motors. There are scant offers in Europe yet, but there is plenty of availability in America from around $35 a day. Just be careful of added insurance costs.

Public transport is usually so much better in countries reliant on tourism, that it’s often great value to get a hop on, hop off card.

The panel gives some examples of what’s available and the cost, but it’s best to check in advance as some must be bought online.

Stock image

Don’t leave cash with the taxman

I’ve been juggling a few (minor) medical issues of late, and it seems as if the bills are just piling up.

Doctors, consultants, tests, procedures and medications can cost a fortune, and of course even with private health insurance, not everything is covered.

Once I’ve claimed what I can, all the receipts go into a pile for my autumn tax return. I’m confident of a 20pc refund on everything not already refunded, and it really is easy to claim, so I’m at a loss why more do not do this automatically every year.

According to research from Taxback.com, four in ten10 people still don’t submit medical expenses on a tax return, which they say is down to lack of awareness and ‘fear’ of the taxman.

I must say, in the latter case, if you’re worried the taxman will find you, the bad news is they already have! Everyone who pays any tax, or has a PPS number is already on Revenue’s radar, so you might as well get what you’re due back from them.

An astonishing €300m was overpaid in tax in 2021, and every year. This is mostly laziness, as you have to actively apply for the vast majority of tax credits and reliefs. Your employer’s job is to return your PAYE, PRSI and USC, that’s all. And even then, you need to check it’s correct.

Almost all medical expenses are covered, and you don’t even need to submit receipts. There’s no excess to pay. Why leave the money behind?

I’m sure the Government coffers are happy with the unexpected cash, but isn’t it better in your pocket than theirs? At least you get to choose what to spend it on.

Cancer survivors’ mortgage win

Good news, of sorts, from the life insurance industry, which has promised to address the huge challenge facing cancer survivors who need a mortgage.

Because life insurance is mandatory for any application, even those cancer free for years can find themselves declined, ruining their chances of buying a home. Insurance Ireland has said a new Code of Practice will include a ‘right to be forgotten’ where treatment ended more than seven years prior to the application (five if they were under 18). It applies to cover up to €500,000, which covers more than 90pc of all mortgage business.

Underwriters have to balance the risk to the company in case of an early payout and life insurance application forms are thorough for this reason.