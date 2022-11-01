‘He’s one of the very unlucky people’ – Dublin man (35) in hospital for a year since getting Covid

Darren O'Connor has been in hospital for nearly one year

A group of lifelong pals are set to walk over 200km for a Dublin man who has been in hospital for one year because of Covid.

Darren O’Connor, who is from Raheny, went to the GP with a temperature last year. The GP referred him to the hospital, where he has been ever since with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

Darren’s lifelong friend, Eoin McMahon, will be walking alongside Robert Ryan, Marc Malone, Gary Moore, and Conor Bergin from Galway to Dublin from the 28th of May to the 3rd of June 2023, to raise much-needed funds in support of Darren and his family during this tragedy.

Eoin told the Irish Independent: “He was double vaccinated and adhered to all the guidelines. He’s one of the very unlucky people, he’s 35, everyone says, if you’re young you’ll be fine but that obviously wasn’t the case for poor Darren. He’s been through hell.

“He had Covid two or three weeks before he went into the hospital, he went into the hospital on November 8th, he was in ICU on the 9th. He was sick that weekend with a temperature and had been unwell. He went to the GP and he was sent to hospital.

“He walked into the hospital; he was texting me saying he was on a drip. He was still texting me when he was in ICU. I texted him on the 10th and he never replied, he went into respiratory arrest and went on life support.

"He was on a pump for his heart, fully incubated and on dialysis, his whole body was shutting down. He was on that for about five weeks.

“He’s such an amazing guy, an amazing friend, happily married. He’s a really happy go lucky guy, I've known him since I was 12.”

Darren has a rare post Covid disease with a high mortality rate in adults. After 48 hours of going to A&E, he was in a coma. One year later, Darren still has a long road ahead of him and requires round the clock care.

He can currently move his eyes and tilt his head slightly. Otherwise, he can do nothing for himself.

Eoin continued: “We decided to do something big for what he needs. He may never come home and go into a nursing home but the family would love to have him back, even if it’s for a weekend but that will require 24-hour nursing care. He’d do the same for me no doubt, so I’ll do whatever I can for him.

“He will need a nursing home environment, if possible, the family hopes to bring him home even if it’s for a night or two. Having him surrounded by family and friends is very important for us but he will need a 24-hour nurse with important equipment in the home.”

Darren is a loving husband, son, brother, and a great friend. He is a proud Dublin man, a keen sports fan, and a canny poker player.

The funds will help his wife Sam train to be a carer for Darren at home. The family will also need the necessary aids and appliances to enable them to give him the care he will need.

You can donate here.