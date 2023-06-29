Hero’s welcome for charity volunteer after winning two golds at Special Olympics

Timothy celebrates his two gold medals with members of the Friends of the Elderly

Athlete and volunteer Timothy Morahan got a hero's welcome at the Friends of the Elderly on Wednesday

Double gold medallist Timothy Morahan received a hero’s welcome from the charity he volunteers with after returning home from the Special Olympics this week.

Morahan (34) won gold in the 5,000-metre race at the games in Berlin, speeding home in 17 minutes and 35 seconds.

The athlete, a member of South Dublin Sports Club, scooped his second gold medal in the long jump.

A surprise party was held at the Friends of the Elderly Centre in north Dublin on Wednesday afternoon where the athlete has volunteered for the past eight years.

Decked out in the Irish colours, Morahan was presented with a cake and cheered on by a crowd singing and waving flags for his arrival home.

Timothy Morahan proudly shows off his two gold medals with parents Emmy and John at Dublin Airport this week

“I’m very proud. It feels brilliant that I have won exactly on the right track distance,” he said. “I had to do loads of training before being selected to go to Berlin.”

Morahan was joined over in Berlin by his parents and brother Christopher. “My family were very proud of me. They were watching,” he added.

Bernie Cullen, operations manager at the Friends of the Elderly, said: “Timothy has been volunteering with us about eight years, but he is an athlete so every week he comes in and says, ‘I can’t eat cake and I can’t drink fizzy drinks’.

“He tried to keep away from the temptation because he is an athlete, so today he’s allowed everything.

“He is so polite and understanding of the older people, he’s an amazing volunteer. He comes religiously every Wednesday and he does a bit of singing and dancing and serves everybody,” she added.

Margaret Cullen, who attends Friends of the Elderly weekly, said: “Timothy is so precious to us. He does everything.

“He lets everyone know he is here and serves around the place and doesn’t stop. He doesn’t dance until his work is done. He’s absolutely brilliant.”

Team Ireland returned from the Special Olympics in Berlin on Monday with an impressive haul of 75 medals, including 24 gold.