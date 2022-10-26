Flooding, issues with train lines and heavy rain has led to early morning travel chaos this Wednesday morning.

Those commuting to Dublin have been advised to travel with care as the M11 is flooded.

Anyone using the M11/N11 between Ferns and J23 - Courtown should plan extra time for their journey so they make it to their destination on time.

The hard shoulder remains closed. Lane 2 has been affected by a collision.

There was also a collision on the M50 reported just after 7.30am. Those on the M50 J05 - Finglas (South) Slip N2 to M50 South will see slip 2 affected.

Lane 3 on the M50 South between J10 (Ballymount) and J11 (Tallaght) has also experienced a crash.

Meanwhile, Maynooth services this morning will not be serving Drumcondra due to a points problem, Maynooth services this morning will not be serving Drumcondra.

Significant delays to services to and from Maynooth are also expected. M3 Parkway to Docklands services are expected to operate as normal.

Maynooth, Sligo and M3 Parkway services are all operating up to +35mins delayed. Dublin Bus is accepting valid rail tickets in the affected areas.

Update: Maynooth services are operating up to +35mins delayed as a result of this earlier points issue. -AD https://t.co/LxD1UlmQ0m — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 26, 2022

Drivers are also advised to be careful as an ESB outage around Cabinteely resulting in lights out at following locations:

Bray Road/N11 at Kilgobbin

Cabinteely Village/Old Bray Road/Brennanstown Road

Stillorgan Road/Johnstown Road

There are reports of flooding in Cork City streets due to heavy rain as high tide passed this morning and the chance of spot flooding remains across the country today.

Met Éireann have said Wednesday will blustery with showers – heavy at times – with a chance of thunderstorms across the country.

“There will be good sunny spells through the day as well. South to southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty with wave overtopping possible along exposed coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. The showers will become more isolated in the evening as the winds ease for a time,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Wednesday night will be drier at first but further rain will move in as the night progresses to reveal a showery outbreaks of rain on Thursday morning.

Rain will persist over the eastern half of the country with more sunny spells in the west.

“Later in the afternoon, a spell of heavier rain will move into the southwest, tracking northeastwards though staying dry over much of Leinster and Ulster until nighttime. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with south to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty,” Met Éireann said.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are largely to continue unsettled with sunny spells at times with plenty of rain around.

Friday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, with highs of 14-17 degrees.

“Saturday will also see sunny spells with showers and longer spells of rain, mainly in the west and southwest with a good deal of dry weather elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest over Ulster, in mostly moderate southeasterly winds,” Met Éireann said.

Indications are for further unsettled weather across the rest of the weekend and into bank holiday Monday.