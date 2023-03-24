‘Heartbroken’ John Bishop pays tribute to his mum after pulling out of Mother Goose role in Dublin

John Bishop has paid tribute to his mother Kathy after her death at 80

Comedian John Bishop has said he is “heartbroken” after the death of his mother.

The comedian, who was due to perform in Mother Goose in Dublin this week, has taken compassionate leave after his mother’s death at the age of 80.

In a tribute, he said his mother Kathy was “sunshine” and her death is a “pain like no other”.

Bishop has taken compassionate leave from his role in Mother Goose and has been replaced by his understudy Gabriel Fleary who will play the role of Vic Goose alongside Ian McKellen.

On Instagram the Liverpool native recalled his mother coming to the show in Liverpool two weeks ago and singing along.

“Two weeks ago my mum came to see me in Mother Goose in Liverpool and joined in the singalong at the end as I knew she would,” he said.

“This morning we said goodbye to her and we will never hear her sing again. As a family we are heartbroken. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother and she loved us all.

“Next week she would have been married to my dad for 62 years and they had a love and friendship that was beautiful to be around,” he said.

“We want to thank all of the brilliant staff at Whiston Hospital on ward 3C who could not have done more and provided exceptional care for us all.

“Anyone who has lost a parent will understand when I say it is a pain like no other.

“I will never have another mother but I will be eternally grateful for being lucky enough to have had the one I did.

“Good night mum, you were our sunshine,” he added.

Mother Goose opened in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Wednesday and will run until Sunday, March 26.

In a statement earlier this week, the theatre said: “We regret to announce that John Bishop is unable to appear in this week’s run of Mother Goose at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

“Mr Bishop has taken compassionate leave from the show. Gabriel Fleary, the Holby City and RSC actor and Mr Bishop’s standby, will play the role of Vic Goose alongside Ian McKellen as Mother Goose.”