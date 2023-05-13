Healthy baby girl delivered on M1 in panic to reach hospital

A baby girl has been delivered on the motorway in Dublin when the family realised they would not make it to the hospital in time.

Late on Thursday night an ambulance and firefighters from Kilbarrack Fire Station, along with firefighters from Swords and Balbriggan attended to a call on the M1.

Upon arrival, emergency services attended to the expecting mother and delivered a healthy baby girl as they “couldn't wait for mam to get to hospital”.

The new mother and baby were both transferred to a maternity hospital in Dublin after the birth.

On social media the Dublin Fire Brigade said, “Overnight our ambulance from Kilbarrack along with firefighters from Swords and Balbriggan attended a call on the M1.

“A baby girl was on the way and couldn't wait for Mam to get to the hospital.”

The emergency services confirmed that “the newly expanded family did all the work and all are doing well”.