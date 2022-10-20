Have your art displayed on Dublin’s buildings this Christmas

Dublin City Council is seeking ambitious young artists to enter their magical “Christmas in Dublin” competition.
Winter Lights will make a welcome return for the entire month of December. It will once again create a magical festive atmosphere by illuminating many of the city’s iconic buildings and bridges.
Twenty-one locations featured last year, including two walking trails around the city, which were lit up with colourful projections and lighting displays.
A children's competition will again form part of this year’s festival, with both groups and individuals able to enter.
A selection of artworks will be projected at Barnardo’s Square, Dame Street, during the Christmas season.
The top three entries along the “Christmas in Dublin” theme will be awarded a prize.
The closing date for entries is Friday, November 11 and you can email your entry to dublinwinterlights@gmail.com.