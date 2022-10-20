Have your art displayed on Dublin’s buildings this Christmas

City Hall lit up with festive projections as part of the Winter Lights festival

Dublin City Council is seeking ambitious young artists to enter their magical “Christmas in Dublin” competition.

Winter Lights will make a welcome return for the entire month of December. It will once again create a magical festive atmosphere by illuminating many of the city’s iconic buildings and bridges.

Twenty-one locations featured last year, including two walking trails around the city, which were lit up with colourful projections and lighting displays.

A children's competition will again form part of this year’s festival, with both groups and individuals able to enter.

A selection of artworks will be projected at Barnardo’s Square, Dame Street, during the Christmas season.

The top three entries along the “Christmas in Dublin” theme will be awarded a prize.

The closing date for entries is Friday, November 11 and you can email your entry to dublinwinterlights@gmail.com.