‘Harry Styles would moon me every day’, says former X Factor star Mary Byrne

Singer Mary Byrne said her new one-woman show will be a “fiercely honest and deeply moving” account of her Tesco days, X Factor and beyond.

This time 13 years ago, the Ballyfermot star was in front of Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger at the X-Factor bootcamp auditions.

During her time on the competition, she made friends for life and had an amazing experience she will always be grateful for.

“It was hard work, but it was fantastic. I never dreamt I’d do it in my life, I remember watching it when it started and thinking I could never do that,” the 63-year-old said.

“At 50 years of age, I got up from behind the till and I did it. Thinking back, it was an out of body experience.

“We were all misfits, there was no Whitney Houston, we were all individuals and people got behind us all. Ireland got behind me and Niall Horan.

“The young lads were only 16 and 17. Every morning they’d get up and kiss me and say ‘good morning mammy Mary’.

Mary Byrne was on The X Factor alongside One Direction star Harry Styles

“Harry Styles was the character of the whole lot, he’d moon me every day. They were such good kids, and they still are. I’m so proud and so happy for them.”

The play has all the highs, but it will also include all the lows that shaped Mary’s life.

“The whole plan is to let people see the real me, the rawness in me, the emotions I have, the insecurities and the hurt I went through to get to where I am today,” she said.

“I’m nervous, I want to make it really, really good. I want people to enjoy it and laugh, cry and enjoy the songs.

“I’m telling my story in my own words in front of an audience. I’ll tell them about me, about how I got to where I am now, where I came from, the ups and the downs, the tears, the joy, everything.

“My daughter and I went through all these ups and downs. I was 27 when I had her, it was the loneliest time and the happiest time of my life, I’ll never forget it.

“I had my parents and friends to lift me up whenever I was down, but there was a sadness in me because I felt I did Deborah wrong by not having her father there, which wasn’t my fault.

“But you feel that way when you’re a mother and you’re holding this little innocent bundle.

Mary Bryne's new show comes to Tallaght this September

“It’s a very emotional and frightening feeling to love someone that much and not know what’s going to happen. That’s what the show is about.

“Music is one of those things that gets me through life. Every time I sing, the majority of those songs all have meaning to my life. Music has validated important moments in my life.

“If there’s no tears in the audience, I’ll be roaring and crying. I’m hoping to connect with peoples’ hearts and let them feel what we all feel at some stage in life. There’ll be lots of laughs and lots of music,” Mary added.

Mary Byrne, Check Me Out, will be playing at the Civic theatre in Tallaght from September 14-16

