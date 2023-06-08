Guinness Storehouse launches summer events with Kelis and BICEP performances and a unique beach installation

This will be BICEP’s only planned show in Ireland this summer.

The Guinness Storehouse have launched a variety of summer events full of world famous music artists, beach vibes, and of course, lovely pints.

The amplified summer ‘Lovely Day for a Visit’ programme will feature US singer-songwriter Kelis, Northern Irish electronic duo BICEP, plus a unique beach installation which is sure to attract both tourists and locals.

Hot on the heels of Dermot Kennedy’s recent performance, the first of its kind on the roof of the Guinness Storehouse, on the 21st of June, Kelis and BICEP will play live music shows in the heart of the Liberties in Dublin 8.

This will be Kelis’s only Irish performance in 2023, the year that marks the 20th anniversary of the star’s iconic hit “Milkshake", and BICEP’s only planned show in Ireland this summer.

Preparing for her firework performance on the 4th of July, Kelis said: “I am so excited to return to Ireland, especially as it’s so well known for art, culture, and music – I just love coming here.

“I can’t wait to come back and be part of the Guinness Storehouse summer programme and get everyone up on their feet, dancing and celebrating this 4th July.”

Having sold out Dublin’s 3Arena for their epic St. Patrick’s Day show earlier this year, BICEP said: “We’ve never done a show like this before, so the chance to curate this one-off DJ show in Dublin at the Home of Guinness for our Irish fans is really exciting.”

The ‘Lovely Day for a Visit’ summer experience promises to capture the “best of the Irish outdoors under one roof”.

There’ll be an indoor beach installation, the leafy greens of the Irish park and a bespoke busking piano for visitors to enjoy throughout the Guinness Storehouse, all created by Irish illustrator Fatti Burke.

“The fantastic beach experience, which will live within the building all summer long, promises to capture the fun and joys of spending sunny days at the beach in Dublin 8,” Burke said.

‘A Lovely Day for a Visit’ will run from Wednesday 7th June 2023, and is open daily from 10am.

The exhibition is included in each experience ticket, which starts at €26.

Tickets for BICEP on the 21st of June will go on sale on the 8th of June at 2pm and tickets for Kelis on the 4th of July will go on sale on the 19th of June at 10am.

All tickets for the inclusive of the Lovely Day for a Visit summer experience can be bought here and are priced at €35 each.