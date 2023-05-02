Guinness site plans for two hotels and 336 residential units granted extra time

A planning application to redevelop the Guinness Brewery lands at St James’s Gate has been given a two month extension.

The major plans for the Guinness Quarter includes two hotels, 336-unit residential buildings, 30,000sq metres of office buildings, a market hall, retail space and restaurants/bars.

The plans were lodged by Marbelsand Holdings Limited on behalf of property developer Ballymore last year. An extension was granted last week by Dublin City Council.

Additional information was initially due to be provided by April 26. However, due to the scale of the project and a number of concerns, an extension was granted for June 29.

The application for a ten-year planning permission on the existing Guinness Brewery lands on James’s Street includes a number of Protected Structures.

The proposed development includes the demolition of 48,000sq metres of existing structures, which is primarily offices and former industrial buildings. However, the protected structures will be retained.

The proposed Guinness Quarter development showing the Brewery approach through the main square

The mixed-use development across 15 plots includes five new commercial offices and six new residential buildings, including build-to-rent, with a total of 336 units.

A 100-bed hotel is proposed at the protected site of 61-82 James’s Street ranging to six storeys in height, which will include “minor demolitions”.

A second 204-bedroom hotel is proposed, ranging to nine storeys in height to the rear of 77-82 James’s Street.

Plans include a new 30,000sq metre commercial office building ranging in height from eight to 10 storeys on Portland Street West and Grand Canal Place. The site is currently occupied by the Brewhouse 3 complex.

A multipurpose space will be included to seat almost 300 people for theatrical and music events, trade shows and exhibitions.

The existing Vat House will be repurposed to create a new food hall adjacent to a new market hall and a commercial building with space for 15 small retail units.

The proposed 16-storey build-to-rent residential building will be located adjacent to the existing Open Gate Brewery and Brewery 2, containing 90 build-to-rent units.

Two new residential buildings, with a total of 67 units, are proposed along Crane St and Rainsford St ranging from seven to 10 storeys in height.

Four residential buildings with 179 units are proposed at the Parlour building ranging from five to nine storeys in height.

The plans also include more than two acres of landscaped public spaces across a 12.5 acre site.

“The opening up of the site allows for a significant new and upgraded public realm internally and the creation of a number of new squares and spaces, throughout the scheme,” the planning application said.

“These will be landscaped with hard and soft landscaping and including water features, seating, lighting, public art.”

Proposed view of middle square on the Guinness Quarter site

While the development was widely welcomed by the planning officer, a number of concerns were raised, such as the height of the proposed 16-storey build-to-rent residential building on plot 2, as well as a number of other issues.

“Plot 2 is considered to have a significant visual impact – a negative one given its massing, height, bulk and scale as indicated in a number of views presented,” said the planners report.

The planner also stated that the “proposed demolition is extensive, but I acknowledge that these buildings are now redundant and are considered to be of insufficient architectural or industrial heritage significance to be retained”.

“The Guinness lands are earmarked as an area in need of regeneration in the development plan. The size and scale of the buildings proposed, together with the nature and mix of land uses, will greatly assist in these regeneration objectives,” it said.

With the granted extension the developer now has until June 29 to provide additional information requests to council, or the application will be deemed withdrawn.