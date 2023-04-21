Guinea pigs Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra found dumped in a cardboard box

The guinea pigs will be cared for until they are rehomed

The guinea pigs, named Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, are being cared for by DSPCA staff

Two guinea pigs, nicknamed Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, were abandoned outside the DSPCA gates in Dublin last night in what has been called a “cowardly act”.

The DSPCA is seeking help from the public to identify the person responsible following the latest abandonment.

The animals were dumped at 9.18pm on Thursday night when a man in a silver car pulled up at the gates of the DSPCA shelter in Rathfarnham.

CCTV footage captures the man driving up with the lights off, turning on a head torch before exiting the car and removing a large cardboard box.

He places the box in front of the pedestrian gate and rushes back to the car, closing the boot. Once back in the car he turns off the head torch and drives away.

Staff at the shelter have said the abandonment was a thoughtless and cowardly act.

A spokesperson for the DSPCA, Gillian Bird, said: “This was pre-meditated. He had thought it through, down to turning off the head lights and using a torch to see what he was doing.

“It was clear he knew that abandoning these animals was wrong. The poor animals were left in a cardboard box on the side of a road where anything could have seen them as easy prey, especially a fox.”

Expand Close The two guinea pigs were dumped at the DSPCA gates in a cardboard box / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The two guinea pigs were dumped at the DSPCA gates in a cardboard box

Luckily, a staff member was on hand and found the animals soon after. The guinea pigs, named Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra by DSPCA staff, are now in the care of the charity until they can be rehomed.

The DSPCA is looking for any leads or information that can help identify those responsible. Any information should be emailed to inspectors@dspca.ie.