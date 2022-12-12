Gritting all footpaths in Dublin ‘not possible’ during icy cold snap

The freezing conditions are expected to last until the end of the week. Pic: Stephen Collins / Collins Photos

Dublin City Council has said it is not possible to grit all footpaths during the cold weather, despite icy conditions expected to last for the rest of the week.

Calls for grit to be made available locally have also been met with resistance from the council, despite orange and yellow warnings of severe frost.

One residents association in Clontarf who voluntarily offered to grit their local footpaths was given a “blanket no” response, said councillor Donna Cooney.

“I have neighbours in their 90s and they can’t get down to the shop, there is ice all over the footpaths,” said cllr Cooney.

“There is a moral obligation, if an older person falls and breaks a hip. You are really talking about the effects of someone’s well being.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything around Clontarf. There are pools of water that have iced over. You have to keep your eyes open or you could easily slip.

“We are supposed to have a cold snap all this week and I think we need a change of policy,” she added.

Cllr Cooney said she was given a “blanket no” response from Dublin City Council for a grit supply for a resident’s association.

“Dublin City Council does not grit pavements nor does it provide grit to local community/volunteer groups,” a statement said.

“Road Maintenance Service (RMS) has completed its fifth night of gritting the city’s key roads and crews are working at full capacity to ensure public transport routes can operate safety.”

Snow and ice have left many footpaths around Dublin treacherous

Snow and ice have left many footpaths around Dublin treacherous

Meanwhile, councillor Janet Horner said the policy of only gritting road carriageways when conditions are icy leaves the paths “treacherous”.

“They don’t accept liability for gritting the footpaths, they don’t have a plan to do it and they don’t think they have any legal liability when people fall and get injured on the footpath,” she said.

“Leaving pregnant, older and more vulnerable people house bound when it gets cold is not a fair approach.”

Cllr Horner echoed calls for grit to be made available to residents associations who want to voluntarily grit their local footpaths.

“They are not making grit available to resident associations, which in my mind would be the cheapest and most effective way of dealing with it,” she said.

“If there were storage bins of grit in community centres or shops nearby, people could go and take some to make sure the footpaths were gritted.”

In a statement, the council said: “DCC is continuing to monitor and assess road and footpath conditions. In the event of severe ice, footpaths will be treated at a number of priority locations.

“As it will not be possible to treat all footpaths, pedestrians and all road users are advised to exercise caution.”