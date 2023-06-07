Greta Thunberg accepts Honorary Freedom of the city of Dublin

Greta Thunberg has accepted an Honorary Freedom of the city of Dublin.

A woman wearing a face mask walks by a new mural in Dublin by Irish artist, Emmalene Blake, representing Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist. On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland.

Greta Thunberg has accepted the Honorary Freedom of the city of Dublin.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, with the support of Group Leaders on Dublin City Council, has nominated Swedish Environmentalist Greta Thunberg for the award, along with Irish Environmentalist Duncan Stewart.

The Lord Mayor had asked Greta if she would agree to accept the honour and received a reply late last night to say she would be happy to.

"Greta has been a significant presence on the international stage, particularly in rallying young people to the climate challenge," said the Lord Mayor.

“Our city has never before used this award to celebrate the role of environmental activists. We must recognise the incredible work done across generations to protect our shared city and planet.

“I said already that I couldn’t think of any other Irish person who had done more over such a long period of time to spread the word about environmental issues than Duncan.

“I am a huge admirer of both Duncan and Greta. They are absolutely passionate about raising awareness of this huge issue.

The nominations were made this morning at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee and will now go forward for approval at the next monthly meeting of Dublin City Council on June 12.

Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth and Professor Mary Aiken were the last people to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2022.

Duncan and Greta are set to join an illustrious list of Freemen and Freewomen including former US Presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, entertainer Maureen Potter, former Dublin Football Managers Kevin Heffernan and Jim Gavin, broadcaster Gay Byrne and poet Thomas Kinsella.

Ancient duties of a Freeman or Freewoman include being ready to defend the city from attack and join the city militia at short notice.

Amongst the ancient privileges afforded to a Freeman or Freewoman is the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.