Green light to make Capel Street traffic-free within weeks

A plan to remove cars from most of Capel Street has been given the green light. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Plans to make Capel Street traffic-free have been given the green light after the latest consultation found overwhelming support for the proposal.

When introduced, the scheme will make it the longest pedestrianised street in Dublin – ahead of Grafton Street and Henry Street.

The most recent consultation on the traffic-free initiative received 1,766 submissions, of which 91pc were in favour of the proposal.

Councillors on the Central Area Committee unanimously endorsed the plan today, with the new measures expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.

Under the plan, cars will be banned from most of Capel Street – from Parnell Street as far as the junction with Strand Street – but deliveries will be facilitated between 6am and 11am, with access for emergency vehicles at all times.

A small section of Capel Street, from Strand Street to the quays, will remain open to traffic. All parking spaces on the street are to be removed, while access for cyclists will be maintained.

Two large car-free zones will be bisected by the Luas line between Abbey Street Upper and St Mary’s Abbey, with a new arrangement to allow traffic to travel in an east-west direction along the tracks for a short distance.

A car-free pilot project last summer, which operated on weekend evenings for 17 weeks, was extended on three occasions due to its popularity.

Following today’s decision, Dublin City Council said councillors had requested updates on the implementation of the plan at the July and September meetings, as well as input into the metrics being used to evaluate the traffic-free measures.

“In addition, councillors requested that engagement with businesses and DublinTown should form part of the whole process,” a spokesperson said.

“Concerns have been raised about the loss of the street as a through-route for vehicles from some businesses, and in particular on Henry Street. However, it is felt the correct route at this stage is to implement the proposal as set out.”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the decision to proceed with the Capel Street plan.

“Well done to everyone who engaged so enthusiastically with Dublin City Council,” he tweeted.