Green light for 852 new homes on former Central Mental Hospital site in Dublin

Image of how the new development at the former Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum will look. Pic: Land Development Agency

Planning permission has been granted for 852 new social and affordable homes on the grounds of the former Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, south Dublin.

The approval was granted to the Land Development Agency (LDA) by An Bord Pleanala, but for 125 fewer homes than originally sought.

The project underwent extensive consultation with local residents, businesses and sports clubs, with concerns previously raised about the height and scale of the project.

Planning has been approved for buildings from two to seven storeys in height, instead of the originally proposed 14 storeys. The 825 homes will provide social housing, affordable rental and affordable purchase homes.

The former Central Mental Hospital, dating back to 1852, closed last year and patients were relocated to a new €200m campus in Portrane in north Dublin.

The Victorian era building had been criticised as being not fit for purpose and the Mental Health Commission had required the closure of the Dundrum site by March last year.

In its last report, three “high risk” breaches in compliance had been identified. The new site officially opened in November last year and the 94 existing patients in the Dundrum facility were transferred.

More than 800 new homes will be built on the site of the former Central Mental Hospital

There are a number of protected structures on the site, including the asylum, the chapel and the hospital building.

The 10-year planning permission requested to demolish a number of structures in the building, including the former swimming pool/sports hall, the two-storey red brick building, portacabins, the porch and a section of wall to the walled garden.

It also requested to remove a section of the large high wall along the Dundrum Road and remove the gates and stone entrance.

As well as more than 800 homes, the large-scale housing development includes space for a restaurant, six retail units, a medical unit, a community centre, childcare facility, a public plaza and a café.

The housing will include a mix of apartments, ranging from studios to one, two and three bed-apartments. It will also include duplex apartments and two and three storey houses with back gardens.

The development is part of the overall Dundrum Central Project to transform the ex Central Mental Hospital, which has been closed off to the public, into a residential urban area.

The draft master plan for the project includes the construction of around 1,300 homes, sporting and community facilities on the former Central Mental Hospital.