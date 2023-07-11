Green light for 578 social and affordable homes in Inchicore

Dublin City Council has received full planning permission for 578 new homes at Emmet Road in Inchicore

Permission has been granted for the development of 578 new homes on Emmet Road (formerly St Michael’s Estate), in Inchicore.

A mixture of social and affordable homes will be delivered, with 76pc being allocated to affordable homes for rent and 24pc going to social housing.

The new homes will offer a mix of accommodation suitable for single people, couples and families consisting of 110 studios, 172 one-beds (including 17 duplex apartments), 250 two-beds and 46 three-beds.

The affordable rental homes aims to give secure and quality housing that remains sustainably affordable over time.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí deRóiste, said: “Creating a welcoming and sustainable neighbourhood, both for residents living within the new homes and the wider Inchicore community, is central to Dublin City Council’s vision for Emmet Road.

“I cannot wait to see this development completed.”

Both the new and existing community will have access to a supermarket and library, as well as a café, crèche, and community hub.

Residents will also have access to car and bike parking spaces, landscaped open green space and play facilities for children.

Councillor Sophie Nicoullaud, Local Area Committee Chair, said: “A considerable amount of public consultation was undertaken as part of the design process and I would like to thank the local community, in particular the Inchicore Regeneration Consultative Forum (IRCF) for their continued support throughout the journey to reach this significant milestone.

“This project should proceed without delay in collaboration with the local community and councillors.”

Biodiversity will also be kept in mind during the development process to benefit the environment, residents and the surrounding community.

There will be an installation of a network of green roofs, solar panels, and a number of spaces in the car park will have electric vehicle charging points.

There will be approximately 1,285 spaces for bicycles with a network of cycle and pedestrian routes in surrounding areas.

Councillor Alison Gilliland, Dublin City Council Housing SPC Chair, said: “I welcome the progression of this development. The provision of public housing at Emmet Road is a key piece of the overall Dublin City Council housing delivery pipeline.

“This is a major step forward in this development,” she added.